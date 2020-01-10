In July, 2019, I wrote a piece for this newspaper entitled, “Comfort care personalizes end of life transition.” The article describes the measures created by the daughter of a friend of mine which supported her mothers’ care as she was dying. I have continued to maintain close contact with my friends’ daughter who lives in Oregon. I received a note from her recently which I wish to share with readers, as I believe it communicates how one can deal with a painful loss and move forward with healing. She wrote:
“It’s been a quiet time. I am relishing, up north here, the return of the light. I’m still in a recovery kind of mode and taking things really slow. I want to let you know that I’m doing a yoga retreat in Hawaii in three weeks. I am really focusing on taking gentle care of myself. I’m going to spend three weeks over there in total. I feel really introspective and don’t know what’s next for me, but that’s mostly OK. Sometimes it’s daunting, but I try to just sit with it calmly. I love winter for the darkness which allows more time to be quiet.
I’m just riding the waves of emotions. I spent a half day in the forest with a friend and her dog collecting mushrooms. It felt so healing to tromp through the woods and soak up the quiet and the smells and to simply observe trees, mosses, mushrooms and more … I am so grateful to my mother for having brought you into my life”. Her message conveys someone who is dealing with loss and uncertainty; acknowledging her feelings and allowing what is without resisting nor denying. Moving forward gently, doing what she loves as she lives with uncertainty is a path which tends to cultivate resilience. I know of no other way that one deals with loss and uncertainty except through acceptance of the emotions and ‘riding the waves’, as she aptly describes. Nature, as we know, plays a vital role in our emotional life, while we engage our senses fully in observing and smelling … “soak up the quiet and the smells.” In stating that not knowing what’s next for her yet, “sitting calmly while being introspective is daunting but mostly OK.” suggests there is also a sense of peace in this process. We are reminded that as we find ourselves in a transitional time in our lives we needn’t push forward rather; allow our pace to flow naturally. At no day, no hour, no time are we required to do more than we can do in peace. The late Oliver Sacks (1933-2015) world renowned neurologist wrote: “I am now face to face with dying, but I am not finished with living … now, weak and short of breath, I find my thoughts not on the supernatural or spiritual but on what is meant by living a good and worthwhile life … achieving a sense of peace within oneself.” Grief is painful, distracting, exhausting and shakes us to our very foundation, yet; it is also the process we go through in order to adjust to a new way of being. In order to heal, we remind ourselves to keep moving forward slowly with gentleness and in peace.
Peace be with you. May peace be with all beings.
Francesca Moulinier is a retired RN with a Masters Degree in Social Work and Director of Community Support Services for Accord Hospice of the White Mountains.
