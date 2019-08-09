After my late husband, Rod entered hospice care in 2007, we both had a strong dose of living life with uncertainty. I found myself anxious and worried about how things would unfold and questioning how I could prepare for all of the possible outcomes. At the time I was facilitating a support group here in the White Mountains for caregivers and derived tremendous support from all who attended. In addition, we had an excellent support system with our faith-based community here and also in Tucson. We were blessed with hospice care in both communities as we had a home in both locales. And I still worried. There were times I felt we were walking in a ‘mine field’ cautiously walking through life wondering what might happen next. He was losing strength, used his oxygen 24/7 and still experienced deep fatigue. Nevertheless, he maintained his faith that “all will work-out” and although I did not share my ‘worries’ outwardly, he knew I was overly cautious and vigilant. We both practiced meditation and meditated together daily.
Focusing on the breath as we meditated and prayed together was extremely comforting for us.
In addition, his wry sense of humor was a gift which offered us moments of release and a reminder of the precent moment. We would never know how much time we would have together; therefore moments took on a sense of preciousness. We had now to love fully. He loved music; especially piano music and enjoyed attending my piano gigs with our friends.
We enjoyed reading inspirational literature and sharing memories of our life together. One of our favorite books was “Anam Cara: A Book of Celtic Wisdom,” by the late John O’Donohue, which we would read together.
Another book by the late Clyde Reid entitled “Celebrate the Temporary,” was a reminder of the simple elements of everyday life. Phrases such as: “Breathe deep into your strength to plan for tomorrow, then leave tomorrow to take care of itself and celebrate being alive today.” “Take time to taste bread...give it your full attention for just a few minutes, to smell it, touch it, to chew it slowly while it dissolves in your mouth, to think about bread and the life it brings ....the strength it gives. .....”Live in the now with all it’s problems and it’s agonies; with it’s joy and it’s pain … look closer, breathe deeper … there is joy and beauty today.” As I reflect back on those years I am deeply grateful for the time we had together as we both learned to live with uncertainty.
The last five days of his life are especially memorable days. We were in Tucson with the help of hospice care and had the support of family and friends. He was conscious up to three hours before his death Nov. 8, 2010.
People ask how it was possible for him to have hospice care for three years. Each patient receiving hospice care is evaluated every 90 days by the hospice team comprised of physicians and nursing and social work staff. If the person fulfills the criteria for on-going care, then care continues for another 90 days. In many cases the individual has sufficient medical needs and diagnoses that qualify them for full care.
After Rod died, for several years, I fulfilled his request that I should visit Greece again and spend time with my friends and yoga community. Those three months in the summer of 2011 provided an opportunity for me to experience the known with the unknown and begin to explore a new self. As I swam in the Aegean Sea, walked among the olive trees and gathered for yoga classes with friends I realized it is important for me to be open to uncertainty and all of it’s possibilities. The only thing I’m learning for certain is to listen to my intuition and allow myself to be open to the unknown in life. Allowing myself to grieve is healing and being open to the support of friends, family and the people in my grief support group is vital in my on-going journey. Ultimately, I’m learning that how I respond to the uncertainties in life enables me to live life fully as each day unfolds with all of it’s possibilities.
Francesca Moulinier is a retired RN with a Masters Degree in Social Work and Director of Community Support Services for Accord Hospice of the White Mountains.
