I’m sure many times when growing up, we’ve heard the words, “Sit straight!” or “Stand up straight!” That’s what my mother used to always tell me. But what exactly does that mean? When we explored the elements of good posture in my last article, we learned that standing properly is not straight. The spine is not straight because it has natural curves. So you can see the word straight can be misleading.

Posture involves the body’s skeleton and muscles. The role of the skeleton is to counteract the pull of gravity, leaving the muscles free for movement. In poor posture, the muscles are essentially doing the job of the bones instead of their main function of changing body movements.

