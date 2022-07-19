I’m sure many times when growing up, we’ve heard the words, “Sit straight!” or “Stand up straight!” That’s what my mother used to always tell me. But what exactly does that mean? When we explored the elements of good posture in my last article, we learned that standing properly is not straight. The spine is not straight because it has natural curves. So you can see the word straight can be misleading.
Posture involves the body’s skeleton and muscles. The role of the skeleton is to counteract the pull of gravity, leaving the muscles free for movement. In poor posture, the muscles are essentially doing the job of the bones instead of their main function of changing body movements.
Correcting your posture needs to be a 24 hour a day progression – involving constant mindfulness of your body positioning. In fact, you can start fixing bad posture right now by standing more often than you sit. Create a habit of standing, sitting and walking around, focusing on your posture, throughout the day.
But to specifically strengthen the back muscles, follow the movement patterns listed below. They will help put your body back in the position is was designed to hold.
Wall slide
• Stand against a wall so your tailbone, shoulder blades, and head are all pressed against the surface.
• Place your arms up against the wall like a referee signaling touchdown with palms facing forward.
• Slowly pull your arms down as low as you can, and back up the wall. Make sure you keep your arms not only pressed into the wall but in constant contact with the wall. And keep tailbone, shoulder blades, and head stationary throughout the movement.
• You should take about five to 10 seconds to reach up, and another five to 10 seconds to lower the arms.
• Repeat approximately eight to 12 times, performing this action twice a day. Don’t force the movement; operate in your pain-free zone only.
If you prefer, you can do the wall slide exercise by sitting on a stool with feet firmly planted on the floor, and follow the positioning instructions.
What if you can’t keep your arms pressed on the wall? This may mean you have extreme tightness in your chest and shoulder areas, and you are not ready to fully perform the wall slide with full range of movement. Instead, stand or sit placing your arms against the wall in a 45 degree angle – lined up with your shoulders. Don’t worry if your forearms are pulled away from the wall; this is because of your upper body tightness. Slowly try to press only the forearms against the wall. Repeat this exercise until eventually your arms rest naturally against the wall. Once you can place the whole forearm on the wall, you are ready to do the complete wall slide exercise.
Lengthen and strengthen for lasting posture improvement
This next exercise can be tough but it is highly effective for building strength in the postural muscles and core for lasting posture improvement. It begins in an all-fours position which, because of its relationship to gravity, forces the lower back to rotate, making the upper back do all the work.
• Position your body on all fours, with your knees placed directly below the hips, and your arms placed straight down from your shoulders, resting on your palms.
• Raise one arm and rest that hand behind your head.
• Rotate your body, creating as much movement as you can through the upper body and trunk first, then slowly finish the movement by extending the top arm up toward the ceiling.
• Return to starting position and switch arms.
Perform these corrective exercises two to three times a day to see the best results. If they are challenging at first, slowly build yourself up to fully completing them.
Based on my prior articles, you are now aware of the importance of posture; it is foundational for all movement. I will be presenting one more article on this topic, arming you with enough strength and stretching techniques to set you down a healthy postural path. The goal is to offer you an overall sense of well being – not only in your appearance and health but attitude as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.