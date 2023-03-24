Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low around 25F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Consumers are placing more value on health and wellness than materialism as a lifestyle choice. Individual choices now focus on healthy eating, exercise, well-being and self-monitoring. In fact, the definition of health and wellness has evolved; the phrase no longer refers simply to a lack of illness and disease but to a more holistic state of being. In other words, it is all about having one’s mental, physical and emotional health in sync.
The National Library of Medicine defines wellness as “a holistic integration of physical, mental and spiritual well-being, fueling the body, engaging the mind and nurturing the spirit.” In other words, wellness is more about living life fully with a lifestyle that provides you to “become the best kind of person that your potentials, circumstances, and fate will allow.”
Wellness dimensions
Wellness is a “holistic conversation” involving at least six different dimensions: emotional, occupational, physical, social, intellectual and spiritual. It is not simply a state of being but the pursuit of health that crosses all these dimensions. Wellness means different things to different people, and for good reason. When we practice healthy habits on a regular basis we're actually pursuing wellness.
The dimensions are defined as follows:
• Emotional dimension: Understanding and respecting not only your feelings, values and attitudes but others' as wel
• Occupational dimension: Participating in work that provides personal satisfaction and life enrichment that is consistent with your values, goals and lifestyle
• Physical dimension: Caring for your body in healthy ways
• Social dimension: Maintaining healthy relationships, developing friendships and contributing to your community
• Intellectual dimension: Valuing lifelong learning, expanding your knowledge base and sharing your skills and talents with others
• Spiritual dimension: Participating in activities that are consistent with your beliefs and values
Wellness and high tech preventative care
This wellness pursuit has been on the rise since 2016. But when the COVID pandemic happened, it significantly affected people’s lifestyles. Millions of routines were affected; for example, the home workforce increased almost overnight. Commutes were eliminated and homes became classrooms, gyms and offices. People looked for new ways to support their mental and physical well-being, and developed new habits that were becoming the “new normal."
How we adapt those wellness dimensions into our everyday lives will vary from person to person and from season to season. One of the main reasons has to do with stress, which has become a major problem to our health. It causes high levels of harmful hormones, increases inflammation in your body, suppresses your immune system, and makes it harder to heal. Stress comes from many different sources, but if you take deliberate action its damaging health effects can be neutralized.
Which is why many people are pursuing other avenues to experience wellness. According to a New York Times article dated March 7, yoga, relaxation and massage have become passe’ and the consumer is exploring more high-tech preventative care. The article stated, “Since the pandemic, hotels and resorts around the world have embraced services like comprehensive blood tests, IV infusions and 3-D scans.”
Why all these treatments? They are apparently preventative approaches for measuring health and wellness. For example, comprehensive blood tests provide a picture of what’s happening on the inside by measuring cholesterol, triglycerides, blood glucose levels and other factors that may contribute to heart disease and diabetes. Technology like 3-D scanners helps nutritionists and other medical professionals personalize diet, fitness and stress-management plans. And IV infusions are used in people of all ages who are sick, injured, dehydrated from exercise or heat or undergoing surgery.
Anna Bjurstam, the head of wellness at Six Senses resort on the Spanish island of Ibiza, provided additional insight. “Those who were already eating, exercising and sleeping well,” she explained, “are now looking into their hormones, peptides, exosomes and stem cells.”
Wellness and naturopathic medicine
Naturopathic medicine is a thriving field as well. The practice of this medicine has changed immensely and is projected to grow considerably each year, claims the Southwest College of Naturopathic Medicine. This practice of medicine uses natural remedies to help the body heal itself by embracing many therapies, including herbs, acupuncture, exercise and nutritional counseling.
It appears it is not all about elite resorts and spas, but primarily about consumers seriously seeking alternatives to traditional medical care. “A lot of these therapies will make you feel better, but I wouldn’t hold out hope they do anything else,” said Dr. William Kapp, an orthopedic surgeon. If that is the case, why are people flocking to resorts, wellness centers and seeking alternative medicine?
So many people have been stuck in a mental loop of worries and problems that seem to have no end. They are at a point in their life that eliminating any form of stress is worth much more than the costs to achieve it. People want to feel transformed, and if any of these treatments allows them to experience freedom, less stress and a greater sense of well-being, then apparently it is worth it.
