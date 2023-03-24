Consumers are placing more value on health and wellness than materialism as a lifestyle choice. Individual choices now focus on healthy eating, exercise, well-being and self-monitoring. In fact, the definition of health and wellness has evolved; the phrase no longer refers simply to a lack of illness and disease but to a more holistic state of being. In other words, it is all about having one’s mental, physical and emotional health in sync.

The National Library of Medicine defines wellness as “a holistic integration of physical, mental and spiritual well-being, fueling the body, engaging the mind and nurturing the spirit.” In other words, wellness is more about living life fully with a lifestyle that provides you to “become the best kind of person that your potentials, circumstances, and fate will allow.”

