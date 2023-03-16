Dementia’s dangerous rise leads legislators to ask $300,000 for Alzheimer’s
Supporters of bills to battle dementia spoke of the need for a statewide effort to battle dementia at a news conference at the state Capitol. One bill would require the Arizona Department of Health Services to build a dementia plan for policies and programs to fight Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, according to advocates.

 Sierra Alvarez/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — State legislators are pushing a bill to build a state dementia plan and put up to $500,000 toward new jobs focused on Alzheimer’s disease, a type of dementia that is rising especially fast in Arizona.

“We call it the silver tsunami,” state Rep. Jennifer Longdon, D-Phoenix, said Wednesday at a news conference at the state Capitol. “The number of folks who are projected to experience Alzheimer’s in the coming years is going to be significant.”

