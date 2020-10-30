Is the gym safe to go back to?

Are gyms safe to go back to? This is a question many of us have been asking ourselves since the coronavirus, better known as COVID-19, first reared its ugly head.
And it’s most definitely a very viable question to be sure. Is it really safe to go back to the gym?
This is especially true if you’re in what is known as a high risk category for obtaining the virus. The experts tell us that this high risk category is not only related to an individual’s age but also to already underlying health conditions at any age.
And though many of us have somewhat downgraded this infamous virus as of late, still many such related germs and viruses have existed in gyms far before we even heard of COVID-19, such as staph infection, a plethora of fungal infections, herpes, MSRA, and yes, many viruses besides the one we’ve been hearing about so much lately, so why take the chance right?
So what have gyms done to attempt to curb many of these problems? Well now many of today’s gyms have cleaning supplies to wipe your machine down after each and every use. Problem with this is, gyms usually rely on the member to wipe their own equipment off after they utilize it, which as you can guess, is probably a hit and miss situation.
Further, gyms attempt to now limit the number of members allowed in the facility at any one time. Still here, you are usually within mere feet of a stranger working out next to you sweating profusely, and breathing heavily from that cardio workout for example they just completed.
So what can we do to safely get back to starting a fitness and healthy lifestyle regime again?
Well as of late, there have been newcomers to the fitness industry who seem to bypass the crowded gym atmosphere and focus solely on an individual’s specific needs, safety and limitations. They go by many names such as personal training studio, fitness studio and even boutique fitness studios.
But here the concept is relatively the same, a one-on-one, strictly sanitized and private workout environment. Appointments are made with a highly specialized personal trainer, who in turn, oversees a specific program designed just for your individualized needs.
Gone are the days of walking around with a trainer (who sometimes is poorly educated in their proposed craft) in a crowded gym where everyone watches your every move.
I was asked many years ago that when I go to a doctor’s appointment, it’s usually just you and the doctor in the exam room where they attempt to solve your particular ailment right? So why then would you train in a highly crowded environment where the general public judges your every move?
So if you are in fact a senior trying to get yourself functionally fit and remain healthy, especially if you are in that so-called high risk category, it is highly advisable to seek out a fitness studio such as those mentioned above. You owe it not only to your own health and safety, but to your loved ones as well. And as always consult your physician prior to beginning any new fitness or nutrition plan.
Johnny Ryder is a doctoral degree candidate (PhD) in holistic life counseling and holds a Master’s of Education Degree. He is a certified master level personal fitness trainer, holding numerous individual specialized certifications. He has over 30 years experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness competitor, author, public speaker, and is the owner of Ryder Fitness in Show Low. Visit Johnny at www.ryderfitness.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.