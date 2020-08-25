Is your current or potential personal trainer really qualified?

This is one of the most important questions you can ask yourself, especially as a mature or senior individual when choosing a personal fitness trainer.
Whether it is for one on one training, group classes, or what have you, you want to make sure that your current or potential trainer is qualified and knowledgeable in their proposed craft. During our initial assessment at our personal training studio, one of the first questions I ask our clients is whether they would trust a medical doctor who has let their credentials expire? Or worse yet, never had any credentials at all, and just claimed to be a doctor with their health and even their life?
Such is the case I have seen countless times over my many years in the field of health and fitness with individuals who only claim to be qualified personal fitness trainers.
Gone are the days when a personal trainer is just someone who may know his or her way around the gym. Today’s fitness professionals hold widely recognizable certifications and college degrees to back up their credibility. In fact, many personal trainers and group exercise specialist hold many individual certifications specific to an individual’s needs, such as senior fitness, corrective exercise, and exercise therapy to name just a few specialty areas.
You wouldn’t want a general medical practitioner operating on you if you required brain or heart surgery would you? Even if an individual holds a basic trainer certification, they may still lack the extra knowledge that specialty certifications can give.
Some of the top recognized certifying organizations that you should look for and especially ask your current or potential trainer about include:
ACE- American Council on Exercise
ACSM- American College of Sports Medicine
ISSA- International Sports Sciences Association
NASM- National Academy of Sports Medicine
NSCA- National Strength and Conditioning Association
In my opinion, the above are the top five certifications, and a current or potential trainer of yours should hold a certification from one of them, though there are other reputable organizations as well. Each of these organizations also offer advanced specialty certifications as previously mentioned, some to include the highest in the industry labeled Master Trainer. These organizations would also require a trainer that has a current and valid certification with them to maintain an up to date cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) certification, and the appropriate continuing education credits (CEU’s) to stay abreast on all the health and fitness industries newest developments, as well as to maintain their trainer certification with them. Some trainers may even hold a bachelor, master, or even doctoral level degree in such areas as holistic health, kinesiology or exercise science and the like, this can only further their dedication and professional knowledge of the field.
So when looking for that ever so important personal fitness trainer, or even a current trainer you already work with, who you will be basically placing your health and possibly your life in their hands, ask them to show you their updated and current certifications. Some may claim to hold a certification such as those above, but in fact, have let their certification elapse or as mentioned before, never really held any such certification to begin with. These pseudo trainers are mere charlatans and deceiving the public with their fake claims, and it could result in your own injury or worse. If this potential trainer skirts the issue or tries to basically cover their tracks, immediately look elsewhere, this is definitely a red flag!
As mentioned, as a mature and/or senior individual, it is ever so important to make sure your current or potential personal fitness trainer is qualified in what he or she does. You owe to your own health and safety to look deeper into the issue when choosing the one that is just right for you. And as always, consult your physician before embarking on any new fitness or nutrition plan.
Johnny Ryder is completing a Doctoral Degree (PhD) in Holistic Life Counseling, and holds a Master of Education Degree, among a number of other collegiate degrees and certificates. He is a Certified Master Level Fitness Trainer, achieving numerous individual specialized certifications. Johnny has over thirty years experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness competitor, author, public speaker, and is the owner of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low. Visit Johnny at www.ryderfitness.com.
