Let’s set some new habits this Year

Happy New Year everyone!
The year is yours, what will you do with it? Instead of setting “New Year’s resolutions,” let’s set some “lifetime resolutions.”
Every New Year I do NOT set resolutions; that word has been known to have a bad rap. Instead, if your goal is to become healthy and fit, let’s get some healthy habits in place.
Instead of setting a resolution that you are going to lose weight this year, how about setting a lifetime resolution that you are going to change your lifestyle. Don’t wait till Monday to start. Start now, start where you’re at. There’s a false sense of comfort, a false sense of security when people say “ I’ll start eating healthy on Monday” or “I’ll start next month, “I am beginning on New Year’s Day.” It’s a total false sense of security. We all know that Monday comes and goes with no changes, lol, same as next month, same as New Years. So, let’s start now.
Begin making changes to your lifestyle right away. It doesn’t have to be an overwhelming experience, especially if you have a long journey back to health ahead of you. Just start creating new habits every week.
Let’s break it down so it is easy and very manageable for you.
Every week, add in a new healthy habit. Maybe week one a new habit could be to take a walk every day for 30 minutes. Then on week two a new habit could be to start eating nutritious meals 90% of the time. Not 100% — enjoy a treat here and there — but strive to eat healthy 90% of the time. On week three, a new habit could be to hydrate adequately and get to bed earlier. Then on week four make a habit to do some strength training 2-3 times a week. You can start with a single set of dumbbells in your living room, the important thing is to get started. Changing your existing habits and adding in new healthy habits will allow you to shift to a complete lifestyle change in no time, within a month!
Instead of setting a New Year’s resolution let’s get going and set a lifetime resolution and create new habits that last forever.
White Mountain resident Kimmie Thorne is an online personal trainer and life transformational coach, motivational speaker and health and fitness author. She’s been inspiring people to get fit and healthy for the past 20 years For more information about Kimmie, her training and coaching programs, contact her at 602-448-4699 or visit her website at www.HealthyMountainHomesteading.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.