Last week, I was one of the hundreds of onlookers who witnessed a beautiful flyover salute to frontline medical workers in Tucson. The fighter planes consisted of two Davis-Monthan AFB A-10’s and two 162nd Arizona National Guard unit F16’s, gracing the skies for 90 minutes.
A local TV station interviewed the lead pilot of this flyover who informed viewers that three of the four pilots in that salute are married to nurses currently working in local healthcare settings. All over the world, similar acts of public acknowledgment and love are being extended to medical workers on the frontlines of human suffering.
The high numbers of health care workers who have died as a result of their dedication, love, and commitment is staggering, and their numbers continue to rise. As we acknowledge these people who are placing their own health at risk while assisting and caring for others, we must remain ever so vigilant to protect ourselves and others by continuing to observe the measures outlined by the CDC.
As a former nurse with the 162nd Arizona Air National Guard Unit in Tucson, I spent endless hours in exercises and simulations with other team members preparing for disasters. Yet nothing in my training would have prepared me for this pandemic. As I hear of personal accounts from frontline workers on television, I am deeply touched by their continuously overwhelming experiences with loss and grief.
Those of us who work with patients and families in end-of-life care have a far different experience with loss and grief; our interactions are not in the arena of the trauma currently witnessed by medical workers in the “trenches”. While they continue bearing the unbearable, the rest of us are encouraged to keep safe and well, adhering to safe distancing, wearing masks, and washing our hands (again!) as we venture forward into a world very different from the one that impacted us in early March.
An important aspect of working with trauma is being able to “process” one’s experiences with colleagues, usually at the end of a work shift. But this is often a missing feature in their workdays now, due to the vast number of patients and the need to transfer care for each to the on-coming workers as safely and expediently as possible.
As stress accumulates for these workers, the unfortunate outcome for the majority may be profound and prolonged PTSD. We must continue to support and love them and their efforts with a global, collective acknowledgment of their courage, compassion, and commitment. Even as applause to honor them swells nightly from city windows and balconies across the globe, they continue to battle a pandemic they cannot control, facing increasing exhaustion and anxiety. And even so, I’m heartened to hear newly graduating college students enthusiastically speak this week of their commitment to enter medical training in order to help as many as possible.
As I think of these heroes, I wish to honor them with prayer and love. I find Colossians 3:12-14 especially comforting:
“Clothe ourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness and patience. Bear with each other and forgive whatever grievance you may have against one another. Forgive as the Lord forgave you. And over all these virtues, put on LOVE which holds them all together in perfect unity.”
Francesca Moulinier, MSW, is a Retired, Registered Nurse and is Director of Community Support Services for Accord Hospice of the White Mountains.
