As the New Year begins we pledge to make many changes for the better in our lives, and leave the prior year behind.
Especially after the devastating and unprecedented events that took place during 2020.
And one of the main resolutions we seem to always hear about is that of getting into a better eating and fitness routine in order to shed all those unwanted pounds and live a happier, healthier life.
So we run to sign up for that gym membership and buy that newest fad diet to start on as soon as the New Year comes along.
But as we have probably experienced, a lot of us seem to let those resolutions slip away after a certain amount of time.
Though we start off with all the good intensions in the world to stick to these resolutions indefinitely, something always seems to get in the way after a while, and our interest disappears.
So what seems to be the main reason we tend to give up on these resolutions after a while?
Well one of the main things that I have noticed over my many years in the field is that most people lack any accountability to get to the gym, or stick to that expensive fad diet they paid so much money for.
We pass the gym on our way home from work after a long day for example, telling ourselves that I’ll just skip today and go to the gym tomorrow.
Well, tomorrow becomes next week, next week becomes next month, and sometimes we stop going all together.
But that gym membership fee keeps coming off your credit card automatically whether you go or not.
So you occasionally try to start back again, but alas, you eventual stop once again.
Add to the fact that now after COVID-19 reared its ugly head, many of us are now leery of returning to a crowded gym full of members.
What can be done then to solve repeatedly failing to stick to our New Year’s resolution to get on track to a healthier lifestyle?
Well one of the newest trends in the fitness industry is that of personal training studios.
They go by many different names, but the concept is still basically the same.
In these studios, you arrive for that one on one appointment, like a doctor’s visit, without having to deal with that crowded gym full of members.
So in a studio, you solve a number of issues that a traditional gym does not, let’s take a look at just a few:
• In a studio you are scheduled for specified times on a regular basis, hence the accountability factor.
• Your appointment in a studio takes place in a highly sanitized environment. Avoiding a multitude of members like you would find in just a gym. So you avoid any judgment, embarrassment, and so forth. And most importantly, you lessen the chance of picking up any detrimental thing like COVID.
• Your appointment in a studio is strictly a one on one situation. I always ask my new clients, that when they go to a doctor’s appointment, it’s just you and the doctor correct? Not a room full of people as the doctor hears and tries to solve your ailment? So why put yourself in a crowded gym situation where everyone watches your every move with a trainer?
• Your fitness and nutrition plan in a studio is created specific to your own individualized needs. Unlike being left to wander the gym floor on your own, or a fitness class situation. Instead, a highly professional trainer knows exactly what you require, assists you through your workout, and helps to avoid any injury.
The benefits of personal training studios can go on and on, but the bottom line is, a studio may be just right for you instead of a traditional gym situation.
But most importantly, start with a positive mental attitude, and consult your physician before embarking on any new fitness or nutrition regimen.
Johnny Ryder is a Doctoral Degree Candidate (PhD) in Holistic Life Counseling, and holds a Master of Education Degree, in the area of health and physical education. He is a Certified Master Level Personal Fitness Trainer, holding numerous individual specialized certifications. He has well over thirty years experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness competitor, author, public speaker, and is the owner of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low. Visit Johnny at www.ryderfitness.com.
