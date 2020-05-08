May is once again designated as “Mental Health Awareness Month”. With this focus right now, what are some simple ways we can support our own mental health with more awareness, even as we deal with this Global Pandemic? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gives us guidelines to keep us safe and to assist us in maintaining our physical health. I hope that all of you are fully implementing these guidelines so that we may, in time, control COVID-19 and its power over us.
Scientists assure us that by our maintaining the C.D.C. guidelines, we are having a positive effect on physically protecting ourselves as we also protect others. In doing so, we have diverse challenges as we establish new routines, “shelter in place”, practice social distancing, and nevertheless continue dealing with our work and financial lives and our family relationships.
But in addition to physical health, what about our mental health? How can we feel grounded, sane, and peaceful while simultaneously dealing with so much change? It’s pretty clear that in such unsettling times, long lectures or complicated dogmas are rarely helpful. Instead, we need digestible bits of wisdom — nuggets of light — that offer us feelings of safety and sanity.
The following is a “nugget of light” distributed by the Dominican Sisters of Peace which I keep near my computer to refer to daily, even several times a day on occasion. I wish to share it with you here:
“Go Easy. Go in gentleness. You may have to push forward, but you don’t have to push so hard. At no day, no hour, no time are you required to do more than you can do in peace.
Do not be in a hurry to begin. Begin with ease and relish the process. Do not be in too much hurry to finish. Let the pace flow naturally.
Start. Move forward. Keep moving forward; go gently and do it in peace. Breathe deeply. Keep breathing. Breath is your life force.”
Mental health experts remind us that when we are stressed, we unconsciously tend to hold our breath. Remember to take PAUSES throughout the day where you STOP and BREATHE DEEPLY; you are connecting with your life force. In the midst of stress, this will help you to remember the simplicity and power of your breath as you move gently, breathing deeply throughout the day, thereby cultivating inner peace with a more relaxed awareness.
Francesca Moulinier, MSW, is a retired Registered Nurse and Director of Community Support Services for Accord Hospice of the White Mountains.
