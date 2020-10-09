Medicare Advantage (MA) Insurance Plans in Navajo and Apache Counties are undergoing some major changes and certain plans will no longer be available in that service area.
With the announcement Oct. 2, certain Medicare Advantage (MA) Plans will not be available for sale, nor will you be able to keep your current Medicare Advantage if it is one of the changed Plans in Navajo and Apache Counties for 2020 and 2021. Do you currently have a Medicare Advantage Plan? The question you need to ask. What do I need to do now? Insurance companies will be sending out a letter of (“Annual Notice of Change”) watch for it in the mail. It usually arrives around the first part of October. Do not panic, there will be a plan offered as a replacement for your Medicare Advantage Plan (MA). Medicare will allow you a (“Special Election Period”) to change over to a new Medicare Advantage Plan that will be available to you during this (“Open Enrollment period”) beginning October 15th and ending December 7th.
Yes, this is one of the biggest changes in a long time. It is usually sound advice to sit down with your agent at least every two to three years to make certain your plan provides the most affordable and best coverage in your service area. This holds true for all types of insurance as companies make coverage changes for profit and loss, and to take rate hikes, and like this year making a major change, discontinuing certain Medicare Advantage policies in Navajo and Apache Counties. I personally changed automobile insurance companies and found that I was overpaying for the same coverage. Yes, I did change companies for a better rate and the same coverage. I know as a society we hate change, but this change will have a big impact on your Medicare Advantage Insurance Plan.
As a Medicare insurance agent my advice is if you have moved or relocated from another state or even a more populated area of Arizona you should contact a local insurance agent to see if you have the best and most affordable plan for this service area. In my experience I have seen some HMO’s, PFFS’S, and PPO’s not available here in Navajo and Apache Counties. You will be given two (2) months after the month you moved to find new insurance coverage in your service area. Most plans are issued based on your residential Zip Code and if you relocate out of that service area, the company will send out a cancellation notice or a Guaranteed Issue letter when you have moved out of your old service area. I always recommend that you sit down with a local agent that has the tools and can help you find the best plan that suits your unique situation and budget.
It is important to know that these changes do not apply to Medicare Supplement Plans in either county, although you can change your Medicare Supplement plan any time of the year. All Medicare Supplements provide the exact coverage, but companies may charge substantially different premiums based on their marketing plans and experience in your service area. My advice is to contact your local insurance agent and discuss what will be in your best interest with these new plan changes. I hope I have answered a few of your questions and maybe I raise a few questions. Please let me know if you have any further questions.
“Warning” going online to sign up for a Medicare Insurance Plan the computer does not look at the whole overall picture. There are many plans out there and it can get quite confusing. There are plans in our local zip code that can sometimes meet your personal needs and your unique situation better with a more affordable cost. (Example you can go online and order a Scalpel and a book from Amazon “Brain surgery For Dummies” but does not make you a Brain Surgeon!)
Oh, by the way, you will never be charged a consulting fee when seeking my advice.
I highly recommend that you reach out to your local insurance agent sooner than later. Do not wait until the deadline and try to get your new policy in place. Do not be left empty handed. Start contacting your local agent Oct. 2 to be informed of all the upcoming changes. Support your local insurance agents; we are small businesses, here for the members of the communities where we reside and work. We care about our friends and neighbors.
With health concerns surrounding COVID-19, there are many ways I can complete a Medicare insurance enrollment without being face to face. I can do the application over the internet or over the phone. If you want to meet face to face, I can do so for you, and yes, I will wear a mask and have hand sanitizer for your comfort.
In closing, let me say that Medicare insurance can and does provide each of us with excellent health insurance coverage.
Pat Barry local independent insurance agent. Send your questions and concerns about Medicare plans, products and regulations to pbarrymedicare@gmail.com 520-404-4170 cell, 928-532-1797
Medicare Made Easy — Helping Americans with Medicare. https://www.facebook.com/medicaremadeeasypatbarry @medicaremadeeasypatbarry
