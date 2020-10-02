Medicare Changes are blowing in the wind for Navajo and Apache County. These two counties will have some of the biggest Medicare changes coming up this year, and you need to make yourself aware of these changes. Open Enrollment begins Oct. 15 and ends on Dec. 7. To ensure you get the most up-to-date and accurate information for the area where you live: shop locally for your Medicare insurance plans, with an independent business owner from your surrounding community. By speaking with a local agent who knows the plan changes coming up in our area, they can help you choose the best plan given your choices of doctors and pharmacies in your area.
Change is coming whether we want it or not, and sometimes it is just out of our hands. At this time of year in the mountains, the elk are in a rut and will do what elk need to do. Every September, Medicare plans send out an “Annual Notice of Change” to members, which spells out changes in coverage, cost, and service effective next year. With the changes soon coming our way, what we need to do is understand the new Medicare alterations. I always suggest that you take a close look at your Medicare insurance plan annually, resisting the temptation to automatically enroll in the current plan you have. Doctors and networks can change, and failure to keep up with these changes could lead to higher costs.
As we watch the days get shorter, remember it always pays to check around for insurance plans that will benefit you the most. Regarding the annual changes — your local agent can begin discussing these changes starting Oct. 2. Medicare open enrollment is just under a month away, and I am happy to share with you all the big, new and exciting news starting Oct. 2. Here three steps that can help you make the selection process a little less daunting:
Get to know your plan
Throughout September, keep an eye on your mailbox for an “Annual Notice of Change” from your Medicare plans. This letter details all the changes coming in the new year, coverage and costs such as premiums, deductibles, and copays.
Compare plans
Benefits and networks can change. Your health conditions can change, too. Several companies in the area have made major changes. Are you aware that if you just recently moved, that your plan may be out of the service area? Sometimes just moving from one county to another or one state to another can change your plan terms and may even require you to change to a new plan. Once you have figured out the ins and outs of your plan, start shopping, as there could be a plan that suits your needs better.
Do not wait unit the last minute
Support your local insurance agents; we are small businesses, here for the members of the communities where we reside and work. We care about our friends and neighbors. With health concerns surrounding COVID-19, there are many ways I can complete a Medicare insurance enrollment without being face to face. I can do the application over the internet or over the phone. If you want to meet face to face, I can do so for you, and yes, I will wear a mask and have hand sanitizer for your comfort.
To this end, feel free to contact your local agent or myself. I highly recommend that you reach out to your local insurance agent sooner than later, do not wait until the deadline and try to get your new policy in place. Start contacting your local agent Oct. 2 to be informed of all the upcoming changes.
Oh, and by the way, you will never be charged a consulting fee when seeking my advice.
In closing, let me say that Medicare insurance can and does provide each of us with excellent health insurance coverage.
Pat Barry local independent insurance agent/broker. Send your questions and concerns about Medicare plans, products and regulations to pbarrymedicare@gmail.com 520-404-4170 cell or 928-532-1797
Medicare Made Easy — Helping Americans with Medicare. https://www.facebook.com/medicaremadeeasypatbarry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.