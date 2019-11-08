If you have been on Medicare for any length of time, you are most aware that there are many items that are not covered by Basic Medicare. In fact, there are GAPS in virtually every supplement, prescription drug plan and/or Medicare Advantage plan available. So let’s take a closer look at these “missing links.”
1. Dental/Vision and Hearing – Under most circumstances, these areas are not covered by Medicare unless related to disease or accident. There are a few Medicare Advantage plans that offer annual checkups and some Special Needs products that provide additional coverage, but these may come with an additional cost. There are, however, several companies that can offer comprehensive coverage you may wish to investigate. Policies can run from $30 to $90 and most have deductibles/co-payments and annual caps on payments. Some also have networks that provide benefits at reduced rates, but require you use the network to get the preferred rate. Bottomline, as with all insurance, you need to shop! Get help from your local agent.
2. Short Term Care (STC) – As many of you might know, there are requirements that must be fulfilled to qualify for Skilled Nursing Services as covered in past articles. Thus, there are times when rehab or recovery care are not approved by Medicare. If you purchased a “Long Term Care” policy in your early years, this will do nicely, however at 60 plus years of age, these policies are very costly. Here is where STC comes into play and is affordable if you qualify. You have coverage options such as number of days (100 to 360), dollars per day ($50 to $300) and elimination periods (0 to 90) which affect your monthly premium. While a large percentage of us over 65 will need some form of care in our lives, the average stay in a facility is usually quite short. This coverage is certainly worth looking into while we are still healthy.
3. Hospital Indemnity – If you have a Medicare Advantage Plan, you most likely have a per day deductible for 4 to 7 days. These deductibles can be as high as $400 per day up to seven days of a hospital stay. In addition to inpatient hospitalization, these policies may also cover ambulance (both air and ground), emergency room for accidents or other injuries and follow up from your physician. While most of us forego the relatively low premium for this type of coverage, if needed, it can be quite beneficial. This coverage can be issued from age 18 to 85 and is not tied to Medicare. The earlier it is purchased, the lower the cost! However, it costs nothing to check this coverage out.
In addition to the above policies, there are other coverages such as Cancer Policies and Final Expense Life Policies that can be looked into simply by setting up an appointment with your agent. Remember that Medicare rules often prevent us from calling you, but you can call us at anytime.
In summary, there are resources available to you — use them. Independent agents and brokers can provide advice that costs you nothing. Take advantage of us. It’s our job to be knowledgeable of your insurance benefits and costs. Discuss questions and concerns with us and/or your doctor. Know the rules and restrictions. We should all seek out the very best coverage for the most affordable cost.
Carl Dye is an independent insurance broker. Send your questions and concerns about Medicare products, plans and regulations to carledye64@gmail.com or contact him at 928-245-1388.
