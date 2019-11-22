By the time this article hits the street, there will be only 15 working days before the 2020 Annual Election Period (AEP) is over.
In the past 14 days, I have visited with 20 potential clients and based on last year, the last 10 days may double that number. As there are only so many hours each day, be sure you allow yourself the opportunity to at least verify that your current coverage and premium meet all your needs. So at least give your agent a call to assure peace of mind heading into the new year!
As mentioned several times in past articles, there is no mandatory rule stating anyone must change their plans, but should you want to improve coverage, switch to a Supplement with a stand-alone PDP or simply see what else might be available, now is the time!
If you do not have an agent, our team at Owens Insurance Marketing is ready to help. So either set an appointment with one of us at the retail operations we have on the mountain or simply give us a call.
Thanksgiving and Black Friday are just around the corner and Christmas only 31 days away, with 2020 an additional seven.
It’s time for reflection on 2019, the good times and those not so good times. As this will be my last article for the year, I would like to take a moment to thank all of the folks who gave me the opportunity to answer questions and perhaps provide enough information to allow the best decisions for their particular situation. Helping someone to either save finances or obtain better coverage is what our job as agents is all about. As a senior myself, it is also nice to be shed of the myriad of flyers and advertising that has filled the mailbox for the past 60 plus days! Between all the insurance ads and the political upheaval filling all the various media, from TV to newspapers and the never ending robo-calls coming to an end, may we all have a wonderful last few days of 2019.
May you and all your extended family enjoy our late Thanksgiving as well as the Christmas Season and may 2020 bring our Nation into proper focus throughout the New Year.
As in my previous articles, your questions and concerns or disagreements are encouraged. I trust that everyone will have the chance to resolve any/all questions in the last few days of this AEP. However, for those who missed this chance, our sales team at Owens Insurance will be available though out the coming year. Remember that we agents are resources available to you, so take advantage of us! It’s our job to be knowledgeable of your insurance benefits and prices and will cost you only your time. Discuss questions and concerns with us and/or your doctor. We should all seek out the very best coverage for the most affordable cost.
Carl Dye is an independent insurance broker. Send your questions and concerns about Medicare products, plans and regulations to carledye64@gmail.com or contact him at 928-245-1388.
