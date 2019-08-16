There is a tendency in today’s world to make things as complicated as possible!
This, unfortunately, applies to some terminology used in the Medicare arena. One such topic is “Guaranteed Issue.” Let’s take a few moments to discuss this phenomenon in detail.
First, this is NOT Open Enrollment (OEP). As you may recall, OEP is the time when an individual ages into Medicare (usually one’s birth month plus five additional months) or first becomes eligible for Medicare Part B (most often occurs when one works beyond his/her 65th birthday and later retires). In either case, an individual has the chance to obtain any coverage desirable and meets their monthly budget without having to worry about pre-existing conditions.
Next, this is NOT the Annual Election Period (AEP). The AEP is the time frame (currently October 15th through December 7th) when Medicare Advantage Plans can be changed for the upcoming calendar year. However, Medicare Advantage Plans have no concern with pre-existing conditions, so one does not have to worry about qualifyin medically for the plan of their choice. The only requirement is that you have Basic Medicare Parts A & B and live in the plan’s area of operation. These are mostly controlled by ZIP Code or may be statewide in some cases.
As a final thought on what this is not. AEP does not apply to Medicare Supplements. As previously covered, Supplements can be changed at anytime of the year to be effective the following month. However, an applicant must pass the medical screening before obtaining approval. You cannot avoid the problem of pre-existing conditions with a new supplement unless there is a “Guaranteed Issue” involved.
So, in effect, a Guaranteed Issue is obtained whenever an individual loses his/her existing health insurance through relocation out of a Plan area of operation for any reason, retiring or dropping company/union insurance or being canceled by a company withdrawing from your marketing area. In any case, the individual has 63 days from the “Notice of Cancellation” to find other insurance. In order to avoid the problem of pre-existing conditions, this letter of termination must be submitted by your agent with the application. Whatever you do, do NOT discard this very important document! It could be the difference between getting the best plan for you or perhaps even obtaining any coverage until the next AEP.
NOTE: If you are changing permanent address through Social Security, do so early in the month as your policy will be canceled the last day of the month that the notice is received!
In summary, there are resources available to you. Use them! Independent agents and brokers can provide advice that costs you nothing. Take advantage of us! It’s our job to be knowledgeable of your insurance benefits and costs! Discuss questions and concerns with us and/or your doctor. Know the rules and restrictions. We should all seek out the very best coverage for the most affordable cost. To this end, feel free to contact your local agent or myself. I can be reached via phone at: 928-245-1388 or via email at: carledye64@gmail.com for questions or consultation.
