Who would believe that just three little words could cause such confusion? But, hey, that’s why I find it exciting to write these “short stories.” Hope you find the following thoughts both interesting and informative.
• Deductibles – This is the dollar amount an insured must pay out of pocket before the insurance policy kicks into play. One such example is the the Medicare Part B Deductible (currently $185 per calendar year). As you may know, Part B applies to outpatient services such as doctors’ visits and lab services unless one has a Supplement Plan C or F. As an aside note, neither plan will be available for those turning 65 after Dec. 31, 2019.
Medicare Advantage Plans, including Prescription Drug Plans may also have deductibles listed in their Summary of Benefits published each year just before the Annual Election Period (AEP) which began Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. We are now a third of the way through AEP, so be certain to contact your agent early on IF you have any questions or concerns.
For those of you not yet on Medicare and have been dealing with the Affordable Care Act, many are aware of the impact of very large deductibles. This is one occasion when turning 65 can be regarded as a big benefit!
• Co-payments – When reviewing your Summary of Benefits, there are often items listed in dollars that are the insured’s responsibility whenever receiving certain coverages. The most common co-payment is your doctor’s office visits. Depending on the policy and whether or not you are visiting your primary care physician or a specialist, your co-payment can run between $5 and $50 per visit. It should be noted that most all physical therapists are considered specialists. This can prove to be quite a financial burden should one need to have multiple visits due to an extensive injury. $50 three times a week for 5 or 6 weeks adds up quickly.
• Co-insurance – Actually, this is similar to a co-payment, but is calculated as a percentage of the Medicare approved expense. Therefore, you have the possibility of incurring much larger payments for such things as major operations or perhaps an air evacuation if you are looking at 20% of a large dollar amount. It is comforting to know that all medicare Advantage Plans have Maximum Out of Pocket caps that can prove quite beneficial. However, for someone with only Basic A and B, there are no such caps!
In short, the best advice is to be knowledgeable of your insurance benefits. Review your Summary of Benefits when you receive them and seek professional advice with any questions or concerns that may pop up.
In short, the best advice is to be knowledgeable of your insurance benefits. Review your Summary of Benefits when you receive them and seek professional advice with any questions or concerns that may pop up.
Carl Dye is an independent insurance broker. Send your questions and concerns about Medicare products, plans and regulations to carledye64@gmail.com or contact him at 928-245-1388.
