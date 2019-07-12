Sorry to have been out of circulation, but am happy to be back!
Family health issues these past 12 months required a brief sabbatical from my ongoing Medicare articles. However, with approximately 10,000 of you turning 65 every day for the next five or so years, there appears to be a huge need to jump start this program once again. So why not start at the beginning, “Turning 65!”
About 90 days before my 65th birthday, I began to think my popularity with the masses had exploded! It seemed that every insurance company in America wanted to “help” me negotiate the perilously dangerous waters of choosing the right Medicare plan! Not only that, but there was a continuous flow of postcards requesting I fill in some data and return, postage prepaid, to the company that would “share” my data with untold minions just waiting patiently to give me the opportunity of learning all about Medicare. Note: If you have reached this magical age, you know exactly to what this preamble is referring.
But it gets better! Having spent 30-plus years in the Insurance industry (not health insurance I might add) I was certain that I could do a much more thorough job in reviewing and evaluating my options than some agent looking for a commission.
Boy, was I naive! Over the years, the general talk was that “one needed to buy a Supplement Plan F” if it was affordable. There were other options with less coverage, but I wanted a Plan F. After calling around to a half dozen of the company brochures received over the past few months and discussing all the many products and premiums, a choice was made! The company with the best price (not to be named) sent an application to my address in Arizona which was promptly completed and returned with the first month’s premium only to be denied as this company no longer operated in my state!
But fortune smiled on me as a friend explained that the premium I so readily sent to the company of my choice was way too expensive and suggested a call to his broker some 200 miles away! So off we went via telephone and assurance provided that better coverage, at much less cost, was to be gained through these unusual circumstances. Of course it was not fully explained that the policy being requested was not a supplement, but rather a Medicare Advantage Plan with networks of doctors, co-payments, co-insurance and a host of additional restrictions. And this, my fellow Medicare members, is how so many of us end up with something we do not want and probably do not understand!
So how did such a know it all end up writing an article about something he knew little to nothing about just a few years ago come to pass? The story continues. Just one short year after obtaining coverage, my surprise company withdrew their Medicare plan from our local market, thus generating a cancellation letter that set me off big time. It was only then that the decision was made to become a Medicare Insurance specialist. After a few months of study, passing the state license exams and finding a broker to get me contracted with a few quality companies operating in my part of the state, I wrote my first 3 policies (My Wife’s, My Best Friend’s and My own). It has been an exceptional opportunity brought about by shear frustration and a lot of luck.
Are you satisfied with your knowledge of all the aspects of Medicare? If so, you have no worries!However, if you find yourself struggling with all the paperwork and new terminology associated with the best and most affordable health insurance anywhere in the world, there are quality and qualified professionals right here on our “Mountain” ready and willing to take you through the maze of data you need to understand to get the BEST Plans for YOU!
Let these few words be a starting point for discussing your coverage and premiums in future conversations with your agent. As previously mentioned, it can be to your advantage to have some knowledge of the subject when discussing any topic with someone who may well be an expert. Be prepared when meeting with your agent with questions and a rudimentary knowledge of the topic. Remember that we are resources available to you, so take advantage of us! It’s our job to be knowledgeable of your insurance benefits and costs and will cost you only your time. We should all seek out the very best coverage for the most affordable cost. To this end, feel free to contact your local agent or myself or stop by the Owens Insurance office at 1004 B East Deuce of Clubs in Show Low.
Carl Dye is an independent insurance broker. Send your questions and concerns about Medicare products, plans and regulations to carledye64@gmail.com or contact him at 928-245-1388.
