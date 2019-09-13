It’s that time of year again, Pre-AEP, and for those already on Medicare, you will soon, if not already, be receiving your annual “Notice of Change” from your Medicare Advantage company. This includes all PFFS, PPO, PDP and DSNP products available on our Mountain. Each company that has one of these products (HMOs, if you are visiting from the Valley, are also affected) is required to give a comparison from 2019 to 2020 in an easy to understand format. However, this can be confusing if it’s simply not your thing! So just what are you going to be looking for when your packet arrives?
- Premium changes: This applies to all products available and can go up or down, usually based on the profit picture of the individual companies. Depending on your budget, this could well be a time to consider other alternatives and AEP is the only time each year, excluding Special Election Periods as explained in prior articles, when we can make changes to be effective Jan. 1, 2020.
- Coverage: While not usually a concern, two years ago, one company specifically eliminated Air Ambulance, which can be of considerable concern for us with the knowledge that air evacuations to facilities in Phoenix/Tucson/Flagstaff are not uncommon. Due to the high cost of air lifts, this may see a growing trend and now may be the time to look at a specialty coverage or even a total policy review/change.
- Deductibles: This can be substantial and we have seen a trend in deductibles going up the past few years. This particularly applies to prescription drug plans as they have had several increases in the last two years. Not that you may have a choice, but you need be aware of your future expenditures and now may just be the time to look at other companies or plans should your NOC offer changes not to one’s liking.
- Co-payments & C
- oinsurance: This has not been a problem overall the last several years, however, knowing what an office visit or a hospital stay might do to your financial picture is necessary. This may also be a time to look at ancillary products such as short term care and/or hospital plans. For a relatively small amount of additional premium, there could be a large return on your investment should the need arise.
- PDP Formulas and Tiers: In the last few years, PDPs have taken adjustments in almost all drug tiers as well as formularies. A review of your prescriptions with your new plan is essential! Take your pill bottles with you when you visit your agent to be certain you both know if or how a change may impact your bottom line.
All of the above can and should be reviewed by your agent during Pre-AEP (Oct. 1 to 14). Changes cannot be made prior to Oct. 15, but scheduling an appointment early in the game is simply smart.
Many of our local agents will be in some retail locations beginning the 1st of October and there are several more available for appointments in the privacy of your home. This is always your choice! Remember that you just happen to be our boss, so let us know your preferences. Hopefully this brief narrative will encourage each of you to assure that you have the necessary, best and most affordable coverage that meets your personal standards. As always, feel free to call or email specific questions or concerns you may have.
Carl Dye is an independent insurance broker. Send your questions and concerns about Medicare products, plans and regulations to carledye64@gmail.com or contact him at 928-245-1388.
