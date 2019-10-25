If you have been reading my articles over the past several years, you may recall “Medicare Plans” are the best health insurance for the money in the world. However, some have interpreted this comment as Basic A and B being all a member needs. Therefore, it’s time to fill in the blanks by an overview of Supplements and Medicare Advantage Plans.
Medicare Supplements, also referred to as “Medigap” policies, provide additional coverage for many of the gaps in basic Medicare. These plans have changed over the years, with some being deleted and others added, but we will be discussing only those currently available in Arizona in 2020.
The plans are Alpha coded (A, B, D, G, K, L, M & N). Not every company has all of the plans, but it is important to know that, no matter the company, the plans are exactly the same for all companies country wide as the plans are all designed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The only difference is the PREMIUM the various companies charge! Should one chose to go directly to a company, he/she will only know which plans the selected company offers and will not see but one price. Spending time with an independent agent could save hundreds of premium dollars annually, as you will be provided coverage and pricing from multiple carriers and this consultation will cost nothing!
The second way to enhance Basic Medicare is through a Medicare Advantage Plan. As with Supplements, members must also have both Parts A & B in effect. Unlike Supplements, however, these plans “stand alone.” Simply stated, Medicare pays private insurance companies a fee for every member taken off the Medicare roles. That is, from the time one enrolls in a MAPD, they should place their Basic Medicare card in a safe and secure location. PLEASE do not circular file it as some have been advised to do in the past!
Let’s take a closer look at the various MAPDs available throughout the country. Each state may have all of the available plans, but there are often limited numbers and/or types filed by ZIP code throughout the individual states:
1. HMO (Health Maintenance Organization) – The most common and the most restrictive of the plans, HMOs are generally found in high population areas. These plans normally require referrals from an assigned primary care physician should one need a specialist. Being more closely monitored, these plans generally have low monthly premiums and often times low-to-no co-payments. As a general rule, the more restrictive a product, the less it costs.
2. PPO (Preferred Provider Organization) – Often a Network plan, however with fewer restrictions to include no referral necessary when seeing a specialist or second opinion. Premiums are normally higher than an HMO.
3. PFFS (Private Fee For Service) – The most flexible of the plans but appears to be in the process of being dropped. In Arizona, only a few companies have these plans and they generally are too pricey for the benefits.
My recommendation is to SHOP! Following the recommendation of your brother/sister or best friend can be a good starting point, but their experience is usually limited to a smaller selection than available with one of your local agents. It is important to know that, unlike Medicare Advantage Plans, Supplements can be changed at anytime of the year, providing you can qualify. Yes, pre-existing conditions do apply to supplements, which means you must answer health questions to qualify, unless you are in Open Enrollment or Guaranteed Issue!
Open enrollment occurs:
1. From your birth month the year you turn 65 plus five months. An exception occurs for anyone born on the 1st of the month, in which case Open Enrollment starts the month before your birth month plus 5 months.
2. When a person first becomes eligible for Part B (usually when one chooses to continue to work beyond his/her 65th birthday and carries credible insurance through a company plan).
3. Guaranteed Issue comes about when losing existing Medicare coverage due to relocation outside your service area or your insurance carrier withdrawing from your territory. It is required that these circumstances generate a Termination Notice from your carrier. There is a 63-day window for one to obtain new insurance.
In summary, know the rules and how they apply. There are resources available to you so use them! independent agents and brokers can provide advice that costs you nothing. Take advantage of us! It’s our job to be knowledgeable of your insurance benefits and costs. Discuss questions and concerns with us and/or your doctor. We should all seek out the very best coverage for the most affordable cost.
Carl Dye is an independent insurance broker. Send your questions and concerns about Medicare products, plans and regulations to carledye64@gmail.com or contact him at 928-245-1388.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.