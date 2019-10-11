If you have read some of my previous articles, you may recall that the period from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, is officially known as AEP or the Annual Election Period. However, local TV and newspaper ads have continued to call this OEP or Open Enrollment Period, much to my dismay. But Jan. 1st, 2019 our MAPD plans were given their own OEP from Jan. 1 through March 31. Here’s hoping that this timely bit of information holds confusion to a minimum. Briefly it breaks down as follows:
• AEP – This election period stays the same (October 15th through December 7th). This will be the normal time to make changes to your MAPD, MA Only and PDP plans for the upcoming New Year. One can enroll, dis-enroll or simply change plans that best suits your needs.
• OEP – Previously this applied to Supplements and occurred when an individual turned 65 or when Part B was first taken. You had a total of 6 months to obtain the supplement of your choice without the impact of pre-existing conditions. That being said, OEP for Medicare Advantage Plans runs from Jan. 1 through March 31 each year OR the three month period following one’s ICEP (Initial Coverage Election Period). You have the opportunity to dis-enroll in a MAPD or MA plan and return to Original Medicare with or without a prescription plan. You may also change plans during this period. You may only make ONE such change during this OEP!
• SEP – Special Election Periods for Dual Eligible or those eligible for LIS have also changed somewhat. Prior to 2019, changes could take place virtually at anytime. Beginning in Jan. 2019, however, there can be no more than one change each quarter (January through March, April through June and July through September). Changes made in the last quarter will be effective January 1st of the following year.
If this isn’t enough to raise a few eyebrows and, hopefully, a few questions I will be shocked! In the past few weeks, I have been pleased to hear from several readers with questions and concerns about upcoming changes in the Medicare arena. Along these lines, the changes that are taking place would appear to be focused on cost controls that may extend the longevity of our health care program we have all contributed over the years. It is in the best interest of all of us privileged to participate in this program to be knowledgeable and stay informed of both changes taking place and proposed changes in the hallowed halls of our elected representatives.
And finally, your “Medicare and You” booklet should be arriving in the mail shortly, if not already received, along with your company’s “Notice of Change.” Take some time and review both of these documents before AEP arrives and be prepared to discuss changes with your agent. This is YOUR policy and you should be aware of what you are getting for your money.
As in the past, your questions and concerns or disagreements are encouraged. If this article has created an interest in learning and doing more to retain this coverage for generations to come, perhaps I have done my job! I truly hope you readers continue to feel free to email/call in specific questions and/or concerns that have bothered you either recently or in the past that you would like clarified. Remember that we agents are resources available to you, so take advantage of us! It’s our job to be knowledgeable of your insurance benefits and prices and will cost you only your time. Discuss questions and concerns with us and/or your doctor. We should all seek out the very best coverage for the most affordable cost.
Carl Dye is an independent insurance broker. Send your questions and concerns about Medicare products, plans and regulations to carledye64@gmail.com or contact him at 928-245-1388.
