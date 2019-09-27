How time flies! The last Friday of September and just over 15 days before the annual “Hurry up and Make Changes to your Medicare Advantage Plan Season” (referred to as Open Enrollment by the media, but is actually the Annual Election Period (AEP) for those readers new to Medicare Made Easy articles. By now you should have been bombarded by the continuous mailings from both companies and agents alike as well as a plethora of TV and radio ads cluttering up the airways! Also, it will not be long before our “Valley” agents begin treading north to begin their proliferation of sales/educational seminars at local restaurants and hotels. Not to take anything away from our friendly competitors, but we do have local talent that can provide one-on-one presentation/education of Medicare products and services available in our counties along with personal attention that may be lost when visiting agents return home. I do believe, however, that competition makes us all better at what we do. I have also commented on numerous occasions that we owe it to ourselves to seek the coverage/agent that best meets our individual needs. So please do your due diligence wherever you are most comfortable.
So just what should we do in the coming weeks? Great question and this not only applies to us already on Medicare, but also to those who will age into Medicare in the next few months. As mentioned last time, the NEW folks are looking at OEP (Open Enrollment Period). Again, do not confuse this with what ALL the ads will say is “Open enrollment”. When one first turns 65 or takes out Part B of Medicare, he/she is in Open Enrollment. This is your birth month or the first month you have Part B and continues for 5 additional months. During this period, anyone can have any policy they want without having to deal with the potential problem of pre-existing conditions. The “Open Enrollment” discussed by Medicare and companies alike refers to the AEP (Annual Election Period) which is October 15th through December 7th of each year and applies ONLY to Medicare Advantage Plans (MAPD) which also includes Prescription Drug Plans (PDP). During these days one may change MAPD products to be effective January 1st of the following year.
Example: Charles has a Supplement and a PDP. Both products have not been to his liking the past 8 months and Charles wants to make a change in both. Assuming he no longer has his supplement open enrollment, he must be able to pass the pre-existing conditions to qualify for a new policy. However, should he qualify, Charles can have a new supplement written at anytime during the year to be effective the following month. As it is currently August, Charles can have a new supplement in September! But his PDP, a Medicare Advantage product can only be changed between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7 (AEP) to be effective Jan. 1 next year.
Example: Janice is turning 65 between September and December and wants to have a MAPD effective before next year. Janice is in her IEP (Initial Election Period) and can get the MAPD of her choice effective the first day of her birth month. Even if the policy is effective Dec. 1, however, she will be have an opportunity to make a change before Dec. 7 for next year.
Confused? If so, I have done my job and you really need to call or visit your local “resident agent.”
We are here to assist each of our existing clients as well as potential new ones and will be available at local retail stores from Oct. 1 through Dec. 7, for your convenience. We also do much of our education work in the privacy of your home. It is the customer’s choice as to where we meet. Should a small/large group wish to have a private meeting with one of us, just give us enough time to prepare properly and meet CMMS requirements. Hopefully this brief narrative will assist each of you in developing a game plan to insure a successful 2020 AEP.
Carl Dye is an independent insurance broker. Send your questions and concerns about Medicare products, plans and regulations to carledye64@gmail.com or contact him at 928-245-1388.
