As we all probably know, the medical profession tends to use humongous words when referring to medicines, equipment and body parts. We should all speak Latin and Greek, right? Well, when we combine this with government’s use of acronyms and other strange words, we should plan on treading carefully when reviewing medical records and what may appear to be just “common words.”
Two such situations require the understanding of:
- Admitted – In reference to any hospital stay, one may be “admitted.” This means that the patient is officially assigned a room and a treatment for some known or perhaps even unknown medical problem. Up until a few years ago, this was not really an issue. Folks went to the hospital under doctor’s orders, an accident or simply felt sick and needed medical attention. After a minimum three day stay as an admitted inpatient, Medicare would cover up to 20 days in a skilled nursing facility for rehabilitation. There were also other criteria such as receiving 5 days per week of skilled nursing attention, a need to show signs of improvement and have rehabilitation potential. However, a few years back, in order to cut back on expenses, Medicare introduced …
- Under Observation – This new phenomenon came about as a way for hospitals not to incur penalties imposed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for inappropriately admitting patients for multiple reasons. In fact, there are now “Bounty Hunters” paid by CMMS to audit hospitals for such things as fraud or medically unnecessary admittances. Also, currently on the drawing board, there is talk about improper readmitting patients within a 30-day timeframe for the same or similar malady. While one cannot fault either the CMMS or hospitals for trying to cut upward spiraling costs, the folks so often caught in the middle are the patients! That’s us, folks.
Over the past three years or so there have been numerous situations on the “Evening News” and local papers of the end result of not being admitted, but rather being placed under observation that need not be repeated in this brief note. The bottom line, however, should one need to attend a rehabilitation facility, there is no coverage under Medicare if the patient was not admitted but rather placed under observation. Therefore, for example, a patient who undergoes a joint replacement and is sent to hospital to recuperate may be done so under observation and, even though he/she may spend 3 or more days in the facility, would have no coverage at a skilled nursing facility for his/her rehab! This could mean as much as $1,000 per day at one’s personal expense. Not sure about my readers, but that would be a very bitter pill for me to swallow. (A little medical humor there.)
So just what can one do to protect themselves and their pocketbooks? Ask questions of your doctors, the admitting staff, the rehabilitation center you are looking into and perhaps legal representation. Do not be caught unaware of this potentially huge impact on your personal finances. There are also additional ancillary products that are available to protect us under some adverse conditions.
As mentioned in previous articles on your health insurance, now may be an excellent opportunity to spend time with one of our local Medicare specialists. We may not have all the answers, but we usually know where to find them. As Independent Agents, we represent an array of companies that provide MAPD products as well as Medicare supplements and other ancillary products such as Dental/Vision/Hearing, Short Term Care, Hospitalization and Cancer to name a few. Our job should be to simply provide you with quality information that enables one to select the best coverage to meet both health and wealth situations. Remember that we are resources available to you, so take advantage of us. It’s our job to be knowledgeable of your insurance benefits and costs and will cost you only your time. Discuss questions and concerns with us and/or your doctor. We should all seek out the very best coverage for the most affordable cost.
Carl Dye is an independent insurance broker. Send your questions and concerns about Medicare products, plans and regulations to carledye64@gmail.com or contact him at 928-245-1388.
