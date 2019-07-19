Last week’s article about aging into Medicare raised some questions from “soon to be senior citizens.”
It is nice getting questions via phone and/or email requesting explanation on what you need to better understand. So let’s take a closer look at some of the hurdles possibly facing many of you who will soon be turning 65.
Before getting started, let me first thank each of you for taking the time to read my articles and, more importantly, asking questions such as this or any others that may be bothering you. I believe that any question that is asked is worthy of a thoughtful and accurate response, thus the following article. I promise not to mention names or any identifying remarks. So here goes!
As to this specific question, it has several subplots that the following remarks will, hopefully, address.
First, one needs to determine if they want to sign up for Social Security and full Medicare at least 90 days before his/her birth month. Reasons for waiting on Social Security are many and I suggest everyone pay a visit to your local SS office to discuss the pros and cons of now versus later as to when to sign up for Social Security. Once you have decided on Social Security, next comes Medicare. Actually, you should receive your Medicare Card automatically about 60 to 90 days before your birth month effective the first of that month.
You can turn down Part B if you are still working and have creditable health insurance through your company and wish to save the Part B premium (currently $135.50 per month). However, you need be aware that Medicare Part A and Part B act as supplemental insurance should your company plan not provide full coverage of an illness or accident. If you decide to wait on Social Security, but wish to have Part B, you need to set up a payment plan with SS/Medicare to pay the Part B premium. This is generally set up on a quarterly payment plan.
Second, you should compare your company’s health plan with a Medicare Supplement and Prescription Drug Plan as well as Medicare Advantage Plans in your zip code area. Depending on how much your company’s premium is and the coverage provided, you may be better off dropping the company plan and join the multitude going straight Medicare when turning 65.
Some of the Medicare Advantage Plans have excellent coverage and low to no premiums. Whichever route you choose, we all owe it to ourselves to get the plan/plans that best suits our personal medical needs as well as our budget.
Third, and possibly the most important item to discuss, is that this time of your life presents one of two potential “Open Enrollments” as related to obtaining supplemental policies without having to worry about pre-existing conditions. This is your “Turning 65” OEP and the second comes around for those opting to delay taking Part B due to having creditable company sponsored insurance. Once these OEPs are gone, each of us must pass risk evaluation questions that may prevent one from obtaining the health insurance you may well require at a later date.
This may sound somewhat confusing, I suspect, as you are being introduced to a whole new vocabulary. And that’s where our Medicare specialists come into play. Should you wish to discuss in detail, we can go over additional questions you may have and assure that you have the best tools to make a decision that’s right for your specific needs and pocket book.
In summary, there are resources available to you. Use them! Independent Agents and Brokers can provide advice that costs you nothing. Take advantage of us! It’s our job to be knowledgeable of your insurance benefits and costs! Discuss questions and concerns with us and/or your doctor. Know the rules and restrictions. We should all seek out the very best coverage for the most affordable cost. To this end, feel free to contact your local agent or myself.
Carl Dye is an independent insurance broker. Send your questions and concerns about Medicare products, plans and regulations to carledye64@gmail.com or contact him at 928-245-1388.
