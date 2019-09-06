As a lifetime member of both the VFW and the VVA, I have had the opportunity of talking with some of my fellow vets over the past several years and am often surprised at what many may be missing out on when it comes to Medicare.
NOTE: This article does not apply to our RETIRED veterans as they are eligible for
Tri-Care for Life (TCL) and, if you do not have it, please apply.
While the Veterans’ Administration provides coverage for some Dental/Vision and Hearing that are not included in Medicare or Medicare Advantage Plans, there may be merit in looking into some of the ways that an inexpensive MAPD product could provide more flexible methods of obtaining medical assistance through our local hospitals and doctors that should be looked at a little bit closer.
The biggest drawback for most of our veterans is the Part B Premium of Basic Medicare, currently $135.50/month unless state aid is in effect. However, there are many out there paying for Part B that are NOT taking advantage of low-to no-monthly costs for a MAPD product offering many flexible coverages you may have to wait weeks or more to have taken care of by the VA. Additionally, the convenience of being able to have a local doctor as your primary care provider as well as our hospitals and walk-in clinics in case of emergencies can be a real asset.
While the Part B premium may be a deterrent to having a Medicare product, the additional benefits acquired through such a plan may well be worth the time to investigate just what is available. Such things as the peace of having the same doctor as you grow older, in and of itself, may well be worth looking into. Or, as my granddad once told me, you can wear both a belt and a pair of suspenders and not have to be a safety engineer. Our health care should be of particular interest to each of us, so why not take advantage of our Annual Election Period (AEP) that runs from October 15th through December 7th and meet with one of our Owens’ agents, many whom live in our Mountain community locations? And speaking of AEP, this will be a major subject matter in the coming weeks, so keep your eyes peeled for what is in store for Medicare 2020.
As in my previous articles, your questions and concerns or disagreements are encouraged. I trust that these few words will assist many of you in obtaining the right coverage for next year without any problems. There are several thousand Medicare cardholders on our little Mountain that may want or need to change plans during this upcoming AEP. Our Owens’ sales team will be in several retail locations soon, so be on the lookout for us. Remember that we agents are resources available to you, so take advantage of us! It’s our job to be knowledgeable of your insurance benefits and prices and will cost you only your time. Discuss questions and concerns with us and/or your doctor. We should all seek out the very best coverage for the most affordable cost.
Carl Dye is an independent insurance broker. Send your questions and concerns about Medicare products, plans and regulations to carledye64@gmail.com or contact him at 928-245-1388.
