September is almost over and Medicare agents all across our great nation are gearing up to assist many of you with your Medicare Advantage plans between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7. This is known as AEP or Annual Election Period (often incorrectly described as Open Enrollment by the media). Now is the time to review existing coverage and pricing and is generally the one time each year that changes can be made. By the time this article hits your local newspaper, most of us on Medicare will have received our “Notice of Change” (See last week’s article).
With this in mind it seemed like a good idea to get a jump on the process. On the “Mountain” or more specifically Navajo and Apache counties, this includes PFFS (Private Fee For Service), PPO (Preferred Provider Organization) and PDP (Prescription Drug Plans). As previously stated, supplements or Medigap policies are not impacted unless one is looking to drop his/her MAPD in order to switch to one. Those with a SEP (Special Election Period) such as relocation or state assistance are also not affected.
So just what are we looking to do in this time frame?
First, we should review our existing MAPD to see if it has provided the type of coverage we were expecting! While a MAPD or a PDP may have saved us premiums, there are deductibles, co-insurance and co-payments or drug formularies that may not have performed as anticipated. This is something you can do at any time and you should not be shy about asking your agent for assistance in this process. This is part of our job responsibilities, so give us a call.
Second, once you receive your “Notice of Change,” be sure to go through it thoroughly. After all, you really need to know what your insurance will cover and relying on prior experience may bring about unnecessary surprises. Again, this is an area your agent can be of immense service. It needs to be mentioned that none of us can discuss 2020 products or coverage issues until Oct. 1. New applications, however, cannot be written until Oct. 15, but this gives all of us a couple of weeks to evaluate our situation.
Third, please do not wait until December to address your situation. There are instances where folks have called the afternoon of the seventh. This can only cause undue stress and, with Christmas 18 days away, I doubt that any of us really need more. Also, this is the agents’ busy time of the year, so set your appointments early. We are here for you and remember that the only dumb question is the one you do not ask.
To assist each of our existing clients as well as potential new ones, many of our agents will be sitting in local retail stores in Show Low and Taylor for your convenience. We also do much of our education work in the privacy of your home. It is the customer’s choice as to where we meet. Should a small/large group wish to have a private meeting with one of us, just give us enough time to prepare properly and meet CMMS requirements.
As in the past, your questions and concerns or disagreements are encouraged. The Medicare program is an excellent health plan for all and needs our attention to assuring its longevity. If this article has created an interest in learning and doing more to retain this coverage for generations to come, perhaps I have done my job! I truly hope readers feel free to email/call in specific questions and/or concerns that have bothered you either recently or in the past that you would like clarified. Remember that we agents are resources available to you, so take advantage of us! It’s our job to be knowledgeable of your insurance benefits and prices and will cost you only your time. Discuss questions and concerns with us and/or your doctor. We should all seek out the very best coverage for the most affordable cost.
Carl Dye is an independent insurance broker. Send your questions and concerns about Medicare products, plans and regulations to carledye64@gmail.com or contact him at 928-245-1388.
