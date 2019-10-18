The Annual Notice of Change for all Medicare Advantage Products seemed to arrive a bit late this year, and has raised quite a number of questions and concerns. The product of greatest concern, however, evolves around the Prescription Drug Plans (PDP).
Hence this article, although not as timely as I would have preferred, may resolve some of your questions and provide guidance to overcome the problems and questions that have been created. As the topic may cover multiple carriers, the comments that follow are generic and not to be construed as a critique of company procedures.
In discussing the problem with various parties, there appears to be multiple ways of handling the situations you may encounter. Rather than providing directions for the several companies involved, my suggestion is to simply to call your agent. He/she should be your first choice in directing you to the plan that best suits your needs and pocketbook.
However, please keep in mind that, unless you have a Special Election Period (SEP), your change MUST take place between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7. For your peace of mind, it’s best to get this project out of the way at your earliest convenience. We still have Halloween and Thanksgiving Holidays that will bring us all to the finish line sooner than you may think. So “Don’t Delay, Do it Today!”
Additional items we should all be considering are:
1. Price comparisons of current Supplement Plans as well as Medicare Advantage Plans.
2. Recent changes to our prescriptions that may create a need for either more or less coverage.
3) Ancillary health policies that either fill gaps or provide insurance not covered by Medicare products. Such policies include Dental/Vision/Hearing, Short Term Care, Hospitalization and Cancer/Heart Attack/Stroke.
Your agent should have all the necessary applications required to cover these special needs products.
1. To recap, it is particularly important for each of us to review our current plans to assure we have the very best and affordable coverage available. The Medicare program is an excellent health plan for all and needs our attention to assuring its longevity. If this article has created an interest in learning and doing more to retain this coverage for generations to come, perhaps I have done my job! I truly hope you readers feel free to email/call in specific questions and/or concerns that have bothered you either recently or in the past that you would like clarified. Remember that we agents are resources available to you, so take advantage of us! It’s our job to be knowledgeable of your insurance benefits and prices and will cost you only your time. Discuss questions and concerns with us and/or your doctor. We should all seek out the very best coverage for the most affordable cost.
Carl Dye is an independent insurance broker. Send your questions and concerns about Medicare products, plans and regulations to carledye64@gmail.com or contact him at 928-245-1388.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.