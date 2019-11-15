Just 28 days left before the Medicare Advantage (MAPD) plan(s) you had in 2018 remain unchanged for another year if you take no action in the next few weeks. If all is as you like it, there is no reason to seek out assistance. However, should you be looking for something better, less expensive or just want to see just what else is available, it is a good idea not to wait any longer! So do not delay setting an appointment with your agent or one of our team at Owens Insurance Marketing.
There have been several changes that may not have come to your attention – some good, others not so much. If you are on a Dual Special Needs Plan, you should call your agent as there has been a major change in the companies throughout Arizona. Along that line, if you have been close to qualifying for AHCCCS in the past, perhaps you may qualify this coming year, so pay a visit to DES at your earliest opportunity.
While one can change Supplements throughout the year, providing pre-existing health issues do not prevent same, should you wish to switch from a MAPD to a Supplement, this is the time to do so as MAPDs should be dropped during AEP. There are other opportunities being rolled out in 2019, but why wait to see just what you may qualify for today?
On the other hand, should you be interested in switching from a supplement to a MAPD due to increased premiums over the past few years, again this is the time to see what is available in your zip code. There are different products available in Apache and Navajo counties and are based on the county your physical address is located in.
As in my previous articles, your questions and concerns or disagreements are encouraged. I trust that these few words will assist many of you in obtaining the right coverage for next year without any problems. There are several thousand Medicare card holders on our little Mountain that may want or need to change plans during this AEP. Our Owens’ sales team will be in several retail location from now until Pearl Harbor Day and walk-ins at our office at 1004B E. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low are always welcome. Remember that we agents are resources available to you, so take advantage of us! It’s our job to be knowledgeable of your insurance benefits and prices and will cost you only your time. Discuss questions and concerns with us and/or your doctor.
Carl Dye is an independent insurance broker. Send your questions and concerns about Medicare products, plans and regulations to carledye64@gmail.com or contact him at 928-245-1388.
