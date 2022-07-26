New strains of COVID continue to cause a surge of new cases in Gila, Navajo and Apache counties – including many people who have either been vaccinated or recovered from earlier infections.

Experts blame the two latest strains of the Omicron virus, which have proved far better at reinfecting people than earlier strains – including people who have been fully vaccinated.

