New strains of COVID continue to cause a surge of new cases in Gila, Navajo and Apache counties – including many people who have either been vaccinated or recovered from earlier infections.
Experts blame the two latest strains of the Omicron virus, which have proved far better at reinfecting people than earlier strains – including people who have been fully vaccinated.
Fortunately, hospitalizations and deaths have been rising much more slowly – probably because the vaccination and recovery from earlier strains have produced a quicker immune response, ultimately reducing the viral load.
The federal Centers for Disease Control now recommends a second booster shot for people older than 60, more to reduce the odds of serious illness than to prevent infection altogether.
Gila, Navajo and Apache counties have suffered among the highest infection rates in the state as a daily average in the past two weeks.
Gila County has reported a 110% increase in infections to a total of 61 per 100,000 – nearly twice the state average of 36 per 100,000.
Navajo County has a higher infection rate – about 73 per 100,000, but that’s an increase of just 1% in the past two weeks.
Apache County has the second highest infection rate in the state – 73 per 100,000 – just behind Yuma County’s 78 per 100,000. The Apache County rate has risen 32% in the past two weeks.
Fortunately, the hospitalization rates have risen more slowly in all three counties. In Gila County, hospitalizations have risen 22%. Hospitalizations have actually fallen 7% in Navajo County and 2% in Apache County.
Death rates remain relatively high in all three counties, but still well below the peaks of previous waves. Statewide, the death rate is 0.13 per 100,000, which is about the same as in Navajo County. Gila County’s death rate remains twice the state average and Apache County comes in just behind that.
At the same time, shifts in the pandemic response have made the picture murky, with more people getting their initial diagnosis through a rapid test at home. The percentage of positive tests has soared, but that’s mostly because people often do a rapid test at home before they confirm the results with the reportable PCR test from a doctor’s office. Moreover, the existing tests don’t always detect the new strains, especially in the early stages of infection. Experts say this probably means cases are increasingly under-reported.
Most states – including Arizona – have dropped their public health emergency designations. Arizona has few restrictions in place. Travel, business and mixing of big groups of people have increased significantly. Schools are restarting with few restrictions in place.
Experts say in many ways the virus has now become entrenched, making it more “endemic” than pandemic.
Fortunately, the ever-more-infectious omicron strains also appear less lethal – especially for people who have been fully vaccinated or recovered from an earlier infection. That could change – given the rate at which the virus adapts – but so far our luck is holding.
The CDC has now recommended older Americans get a booster shot that targets the omicron variant. Researchers are working on vaccines that protect against all strains – but so far the virus has evolved so rapidly that periodic booster shots remain the best way to reduce the risk of serious illness. About 67% of Americans are vaccinated, but only a third are boosted. Gila County and Southern Apache and Navajo Counties have much lower vaccination rates than the national average. Recovery from an earlier strain also reduces the risk of serious illness. As a result, perhaps 90% of Americans have developed some immune system protection.
Nonetheless, the virus has already killed about 200,000 Americans this year. Epidemiologists say the computer models of the behavior of the virus suggest COVID will probably settle in so that it kills perhaps 100,000 annually for the foreseeable future. People over 50 face the highest risk of serious illness and death, as they have from the start of the pandemic. The risk of dying from an infection doubles roughly every eight years of age, with people in their 80s hundreds of times more likely to die from an infection than young adults.
So it’s looking like COVID will spread more easily than the flu, with three times the death rate, into the future. It will likely remain among the top 10 causes of death in the country for the foreseeable future.
Unfortunately, access to medical care will increasingly determine the course of the disease for many people. Earlier in the pandemic, the federal government provided money to supply free tests and treatments. Doctors have developed two or three highly effective treatments if the disease is diagnosed early, but those treatments are no longer free for most people.
Studies internationally have found that the death rate from COVID has been roughly twice as high in lower-income countries with reduced access to healthcare. Moreover, people without medical insurance in the US are much more likely to die of COVID – either because they don’t seek care quickly or can’t afford life-saving treatments. One study found that one in three of the more than 600,000 US COVID deaths are linked to health insurance gaps. For each 10% increase in a county’s uninsured rate, COVID cases rose 70% and COVID deaths rose 50%, according to a survey of studies published by FamiliesUSA. The lack of insurance and resulting delays in treatment between the start of the pandemic and Aug. 31 2020 contributed to 2.5 million additional infections and 58,000 deaths. If those results were projected forward to February of 2021, the insurance gap likely produced 143,000 deaths, the study concluded.
Unfortunately, rural Gila, Navajo and Apache counties have among the largest shares of their residents without medical insurance.
