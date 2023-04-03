Johnny Ryder

The author practicing his martial arts forms in the beautiful outdoors of the White Mountains.

It's been a long winter, hasn't it?

This past winter season had its share of heavy snowfalls and seemingly-endless cold temperatures like we haven’t seen in many years up here in the beautiful White Mountains, making it extra hard to get outside and maintain that healthy and functional life like we know we should.

Johnny Ryder is a doctoral degree candidate in holistic life counseling and holds a Master of Education degree. He is the owner of Ryder Fitness Personal Training Studios in Show Low. Visit Johnny at ryderfitness.com.

