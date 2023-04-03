This past winter season had its share of heavy snowfalls and seemingly-endless cold temperatures like we haven’t seen in many years up here in the beautiful White Mountains, making it extra hard to get outside and maintain that healthy and functional life like we know we should.
After any amount of time, we may begin to feel what is called cabin fever — the feeling of being cooped up with nothing to do, and bored out of our minds. This can be a dangerous situation; it can lead to depression and other detrimental conditions.
What can you do? Exercise is one of the greatest ways to beat cabin fever. You might ask how you can work out without all the equipment the gyms have, but I’m here to tell you that there are many things around the house that can be used as exercise equipment — even your own body weight!
You may already have such things as exercise bands, weight machines, a treadmill, an elliptical and the like, but for those of you who do not, take a look around the house. There are always canned items, gallons of water, maybe an old tire, and many other everyday household items everywhere in your house or around the yard. All these items can be used as stand-in dumbbells. The only limit on what you can use is your own imagination, and of course a little common sense.
Even your own body weight can be used. Try pushups, planks, lunges and body-weight squats. Or just getting outside, if only in your own backyard, and tossing a Frisbee or baseball around can do wonders for mood enhancement.
Bring the kids or the dog along, too. They will also thank you for it. There is nothing better than to get outdoors, spending time with the family, soaking in some vitamin D — and most importantly, it gets your body moving and active.
Many personal trainers have now begun online virtual training programs. Sometimes it is as easy as one or two clicks on your computer, watching the trainer guide you through each exercise as if you were right there with him or her, and replicating it right in the privacy of your own home. This can be a great way to get that important workout in, retain accountability, and to beat the dangerous cabin fever feeling.
Exercising and fitness are among the best ways to kick that cabin fever feeling. But remember to always consult your physician before embarking on any new fitness or nutrition plan.
Johnny Ryder is a doctoral degree candidate in holistic life counseling and holds a Master of Education degree. He is the owner of Ryder Fitness Personal Training Studios in Show Low. Visit Johnny at ryderfitness.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.