Excuses abound about the many reasons people have for not being able to exercise.
Too busy, family life, minor injuries and no motivation seem to be some of the most popular ones. No matter how many good things we hear about how exercising can benefit and even extend your life, most people would rather come up with an excuse to not do it.
Let’s take a look at some of the top reasons people have as an excuse to not exercise and find a solution to them to end this vicious cycle.
“I’m too busy, I have no time.”
It seems like this was possibly the number-one reason for working and family oriented people out there to skip exercise. Let’s take an honest look at how much time we waste on things like TV, staring at that cell phone, and other such non-productive endeavors. It seems to me if instead we carve out a dedicated time slot for keeping ourselves healthy and fit, and eliminate just a small portion of the non-productive activities; we could actually come up with plenty of time to exercise.
“I hate going to the gym alone and I don’t know how to use the equipment.”
Here is another set of very popular excuses. Many people solve the first part of this with a gym buddy. Go with your husband or wife, sibling, son or daughter or best friend can be a great way to keep both of you in shape and have fun together.
We sometimes feel self conscious about being at the gym by ourselves. We fear of making a fool of ourselves because we are sitting on certain machine backwards or something similar. Most gyms have instructions on how to use the machines right on each station.
If this still is not the answer for you, possibly a personal trainer may to the right way to go, especially in a personal training studio. He or she will take you through your workout step by step from beginning to end, making sure you perform the movements properly, and there is no crowded gym full of on-lookers to worry about.
“Exercising is just too boring for me. I hate to exercise.”
Man, if I had a nickel for every time I heard this one, I could have retired a long time ago. We have all seen and heard of the newest exercise or diet trend out there, only to see it fade away to the next newest trend. In my 30-plus years in the fitness industry, I can tell you that some of the tried and true methods are sometimes still the best way to obtain results. A gym buddy can help keep it fresh too. Be creative.
“I’m too old or too far out of shape to even start exercising.”
Let me start this one off by first telling you it’s never too late. No matter how old you are or how out of shape you think you are, now is the time to start. My oldest client Jan, at age ninety-three, has more energy and enthusiasm than most people half her age.
Let’s throw these excuses out the window, and start on that road to a healthier and more fit life. And as always, remember to consult your physician before embarking on any new exercise and nutrition program.
Johnny Ryder holds a Master of Education Degree, and is a Certified Master Level Personal Trainer. He has over thirty-years in the health and fitness field, and is the owner of Ryder Fitness in Show Low.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.