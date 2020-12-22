Show Low residents are invited to receive a free dental screening on Thursday, Jan. 7, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The screening event will be hosted at First Baptist Church, 700 N. Central Avenue in Show Low. The no-cost screenings will be provided by North Country HealthCare’s dental hygienists.
At the event, a registered dental hygienist will check participants’ teeth and mouth for cavities, gum disease and any other abnormalities.
They will also provide free fluoride treatments, to help prevent cavities. Those who receive a no-cost screening will be referred to a local dentist for follow-up care as-needed. Screenings are available to all ages, with and without dental insurance.
Proper COVID safety protocols will be followed.
Last November North Country HealthCare community health team members met with community partners from New Life Pregnancy Center to discuss how to provide much-needed dental services to the White Mountain region.
First Baptist Church offered to host a screening event at their building.
“The need for these services is great,” said Rebecca Hegge, director at New Life Pregnancy Center.
“I am grateful that we can provide multiple services at one location, making them easier for families to access and utilize. I love one-stop shopping!”
Unfortunately, many people living in the White Mountain area suffer from poor oral health. Part of this can be attributed to the fact that Show Low’s water supply has less than the recommended dose of fluoride to help prevent cavities, according to the CDC’s “My Water’s Fluoride” initiative.
Only 52% of Arizona’s water supplies are properly fluorinated.
Other factors that negatively affect oral health in the region is the limited availability of dental offices, as well as a lack of education.
For example, many people may not realize cavities are contagious and can be spread between family members who share food, utensils or toothbrushes.
Those with questions can call North Country HealthCare community health team member, Donald Pearce, at 208-220-5721.
About North Country HealthCareNorth Country HealthCare serves as the medical home for nearly 55,000 people throughout northern Arizona, 20,000 who reside in Flagstaff and the surrounding area. North Country HealthCare accepts Medicare, AHCCCS, commercial insurance and offers a sliding fee scale based on income and family size.
If you are in need of a medical home, North Country has a large and diverse provider team and is always accepting new patients.
For more information on the locations, programs and services, call 928-522-9400 or visit northcountryhealthcare.org. Like North Country HealthCare on Facebook.
