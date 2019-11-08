The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) estimates there are more than 40 million Americans working as family caregivers. AARP’s Public Policy Institute has estimated the annual economic value of unpaid care-giving at $470 billion.
Rather than focusing on statistics, I wish to share suggestions I received from a male member of the Caregivers and Grief Group which I facilitate for Accord Hospice.
The gentleman began attending the support group while he was caring at home for his wife with Alzheimer’s. After her death, he wrote his thoughts and gave them to me to share with others.
He wanted to offer his suggestions on how one can be the best caregiver. “One of the goals needed to be the best,” he wrote, “is to make our loved one feel that we care, no matter what happens. Loving without reward is what I call it. As the days go by this can become very hard ... so we need help. Coming together in a support group, to tell your story and learn from others who are seeking the same peace … is invaluable. To be able to seek, learn and love and be loved are the cornerstones of family and that is what being in a caregivers group is all about.”
After the death of his spouse, the gentleman remained with the group and was a vital source of inspiration and support to other people in the group. Men and women alike saw him as someone who had ‘walked the journey of care-giving,’ experienced the death of his loved one and was moving forward, creating a new chapter in his life. They saw someone who was surviving with courage while grieving and taking steps toward a new life with dignity. They did not see his expressions of grief and sadness as ‘downers,’ rather as emotions which are best shared with others who are accepting, caring and supportive.
One woman in the group said to him, “I know that I can make it; being with you as you share your pain as you keep moving on, gives me strength.”
Ultimately, care-giving has it’s own rewards. Most people who look back on their experience often say that it offered them an opportunity to love in a way they had not anticipated. “I’m so grateful I had this time; even though there were some really difficult moments when I was frustrated and upset, I have a sense of satisfaction and peace.”
Caregiver and grief support groups are provided for residents in the White Mountain Community by Accord Hospice professional staff. You don’t have to have a loved one on hospice care in order to attend the groups. For more information and to speak with a staff member, or call 928-271-8013. You can also stop by the Accord Hospice Office located in Wagon Wheel Plaza, 5658 Highway 260, Ste. 9 in Lakeside to request information.
Francesca Moulinier is a retired R.N. with a Masters Degree in Social Work and Director of Community Support Services for Accord Hospice of the White Mountains.
