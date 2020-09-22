Now is your time

As we enter our mature and senior years, we begin to feel our bodies, which most have neglected, begin to somewhat rebel against activities that we used to do so easily in our younger years. For so many years our minds had been engrossed in such life related issues as raising and caring for a family, making money to support yourself and your family, saving for that far off day that we will hopefully be able to retire and begin to enjoy our golden years.
But then that day finally arrives, but our bodies begin to feel all those years of neglect due to the above aforementioned issues. Instead of going out for that bike ride, a swim at the beach on a long needed vacation, or even a walk with your spouse in the park, health issues instead begin to rear their ugly head. Had we paid attention to our bodies, the vehicles in which we travel through our lifetimes, a little more than what we did prior to our retirement years, we may not be facing such detrimental conditions today.
So is it all lost at this point in our lives then? Should we now accept the words of our doctors who tell us to slow it down, and to just instead continue to increase our dosage of medications to mask these health issues? And of course do we accept all our well meaning friends or relative’s advice that tell us that now is the time we must give up all those cherished activities we once enjoyed in our younger years? I say no, that it is never too late to begin a healthier life style that includes that much needed exercise and better eating habits. Sure, consult your doctor first by all means, but never, and I repeat never except this as the downside of being over the hill. It is instead, the BETTER and more ENJOYABLE side of the hill!
Many of you have just never tried to exercise in your younger years on a regular basis you say? This is why it is ever so important to go out and hire yourself an experienced and professional personal fitness trainer. A trainer that has such specialty certifications as senior fitness, corrective exercise, and many other specialized areas that we should be looking for in particular. Or maybe you used to be an experienced athlete in your younger days, but now must face and overcome various ailments that only this trainer can help you through. This means it is even more important now to have a personal trainer take you through exercises now in your more mature years that you should be performing. And as previously mentioned, always consult our medical practitioner prior to undertaking any new fitness or nutrition regimen.
Johnny Ryder is a Doctoral Degree Candidate (PhD) in Holistic Life Counseling, and holds a Master of Education Degree. He is a Certified Master Level Personal Fitness Trainer, holding numerous individual specialized certifications. He has over thirty years experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness competitor, author, public speaker, and is the owner of Ryder Fitness in Show Low. Visit Johnny at www.ryderfitness.com.
