With the growing awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, there is greater concern for maintaining brain function, not just for daily living, but also for avoiding disease. In fact, multiple studies reveal that adults now fear dementia more than cardiac disease or cancer. Brain activities, with the goal of improving brain health and performance, can help dispel those fears.
But brain fitness activities are not a one-size-fits-all method, so I will address the most common activities people think can help their brain:
• Crossword puzzles, for example, are usually touted as being a great brain activity. If you are a novice to puzzles, crosswords are good exercises for stimulating the brain. But if you can do crosswords in your sleep, it’s time to find a new challenge. Your brain has gone into automatic mode instead of problem-solving mode. For those crossword puzzle pros, a better choice is math puzzles such as Sudoku or KenKen. They will increase your attention span, as well as your attention to detail.
• Memorizing new words is another activity that people think helps with brain fitness. Although, memorization activates more extensive sections of the brain than passive activities such as reading, unfortunately, it will not help your brain become more resilient. Memorization may be an important part of learning, but it is the lowest form of learning. It is more important to have a well-rounded memory that meets the needs of your daily life.
• As much as you love building words, restrict the game of Scrabble for entertainment purposes only. “Mostly, they offer an opportunity to fill your head with inane knowledge without building your capacity for memory,” said Eric R. Braverman, author of “Younger Brain, Sharper Mind.” He wrote about one woman who proudly announced that her Scrabble scores were around 540 points a game. “But she has no common sense,” Braverman explained. “The trivia of information she is carrying isn’t helping her out of her brain fog, either. It’s as if she is wallowing in 10,000 emails because she can’t locate the important ones.”
Brain games for enhancing memory is way to go
If you are discovering that you tend to forget things or are slow at processing information, now is the time to start rewiring your brain. Use the ideas below to help attain your quest for mental fitness.
The book, “Younger Brain, Sharper Mind,” lists some brain activities designed to improve visual, verbal and immediate memory.
• Take five playing cards from a deck. Look at them one at a time. Memorize the card number and suit. Turn the cards over and write down what you saw in the correct order. Each time you do this, add one more card to your list.
• Take out a photo album and select one photo. Write down as many details as you can about your memories from the day the photo was taken. Continue this task with different photos. Write down your memories in a journal so you can test yourself when you revisit the photo.
• Select a word, then think of songs that contain that word in the title or lyrics. First round, write down five songs. Each day thereafter, add one to three more songs. After a week, move on to another word.
• Can you read while there is music playing in the background? To enhance attention, practice this type of reading every day. It doesn’t matter what you read or what you listen to. Test yourself to see if you can comprehend what you are reading.
These lessons are all steps in the right direction helping your brain to stay active and alert. Experiment with different activities which force you to think, make decisions, solve problems and actively recall information.
Brain fitness apps
For those who are tech savvy, the following user-friendly computer and phone apps are excellent resources for brain fitness games or activities. Some require a small fee but all offer free trials. The most popular are listed below.
• Luminosity
• CogniFit
• Fives
• Kenken
• Brain Fitness Pro
• Fit Brains Trainer
• Brain Trainer
• Happy Neuron
The information, examples and apps I listed are just a starting point. They should provide some guidelines about which exercises are effective and which ones are not as effective. Explore and experiment with the different apps and activities to determine the ones that will help challenge your mind. Recognize that change happens slowly, but with consistent practice you will improve your brain fitness.
“• Younger Brain, Sharper Mind: A 6-Step Plan for Preserving and Improving Memory and Attention at Any Age” by Eric R. Braverman, published by Rodale Press
