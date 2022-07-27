For more than 30,000 years, dogs and humans have assisted in each other's struggle for survival. The symbiotic relationship seems to have started when wolves began scavenging food scraps left behind by humans.
Dogs, as you may know, are domesticated descendants of the wolf. Boehringer-Ingelheim, a pharmaceutical company that develops medicines to address unmet needs in humans and animals, wrote in an article that "early [humans] began to domesticate the wolves, providing them with shelter and protection. In return, the wolves helped the human hunter-gatherers with hunting. As these domesticated wolves were breeding over thousands of years, they became dogs as we know them today."
In a 2002 article in www.nature.com, Peter Savolainen and colleagues wrote, "Paleolithic humans were probably the first to tame dogs by breeding aggression out of wolves in East Asia around 15,000 years ago."
According to a study in 2008 that was accepted for publication in the Journal of Archaeological Science, an international team of scientists identified what they believe is the world's first known dog. It lived 31,700 years ago and was kept on a diet of horse, musk ox and reindeer.
Having a pet seems to satisfy a deep, universal human need; and a pet’s death can sometimes hurt more than losing a fellow human. When a family member or friend passes on, we look for ways to cope, whether by sharing memories with others or through grief support groups. However, coping with the loss of a pet can be just as difficult, if not more so; the grief is somehow different.
Psychologist Julie Axelrod notes "the loss of a dog is so painful because owners aren't just losing the pet. It could mean the loss of a source of unconditional love, a primary companion who provides security and comfort and maybe even a protégé that's been mentored like a child."
Leslie Irvine, a sociologist at the University of Colorado-Boulder, said, “It’s not surprising that we feel such grief over the loss of a pet, because in this country at least they are increasingly considered family members.” Irvine is an American sociologist specializing in conceptions of the self and human-animal relationships.
Psychologist Dr. Guy Winch wrote an article published in Scientific American on May 22, 2018, discussing how to handle grief after a pet’s death, and why we all need to change our attitudes about it. He wrote in part that "studies have found that social support is a crucial ingredient in recovering from grief of all kinds. Thus, we are not only robbed of invaluable support systems when our pet dies, but our own perceptions of our emotional responses are likely to add an extra layer of distress."
One of the most difficult choices we have to make concerning a pet is when to let go. Almost all the time, euthanasia is medically necessary, and the kindest thing we can do for a dying animal. It's also a tough decision to make — our attachment to our pets can bring about feelings of guilt as well as grief.
Another tough decision following the death of a loved one, human or animal, is whether to cremate or bury. It's reported that over ninety percent of pets are cremated and less than ten percent are buried. Your veterinarian will offer a cremation option.
This reporter is still grieving for a beloved dog of 14 years. Kidney and liver disease took her over. An anonymous donation was made for the cremation of my dog, so I was able to bring Hallelujah's ashes home. This has helped in our grieving process and is much appreciated. Thank you, to whoever you are!
