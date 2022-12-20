As we move through the holidays and celebrate with all that wonderful food and drink we will have with our family and friends, we must think about what all that overeating and drinking is actually doing to our bodies — not to mention our waistlines. Sure, it’s only once a year, we may think, and how bad can it really be, right? We want to do the very best for our visiting family and friends to show them how great we can cook. But all that excess eating can really take its toll on the body, and even our hormonal production.
When we eat excessively in a single sitting, the body’s survival mechanism acts as though all that food should be used for fat storage, instead of expending it as an energy source. This goes back to the days when humans had to hunt for food, and had to go for an undetermined amount of time without any. So the body wants to save that excessive amount of food as a storage source for when we go without. But modern humans usually don’t have to go a number of days without eating, like our ancestors did many thousands of years ago.
Overeating during the holidays can result in many repercussions, such as overtaxing your digestive system, a spike in the body’s blood sugar levels, heartburn, water retention, and even a loss of sleep, to name just a few of the minor results. Combine this with the consumption of alcohol that many of us partake in during these times, and it ends up playing havoc for our internal functions. So what do we do if we know we will partake in the festivities? Well, let’s take a closer look.
First off, forget all the fasting ideas we have heard about so much recently. Some think they will fast the entire day until that big family meal, so they won’t overdo it in calories and the waistline. The problem here, however, is that this only results in tricking the metabolism into thinking it’s going into starvation mode like our ancestors went through. So, when you do have that big holiday meal, your body holds on to as many calories as possible. Your better option is to eat a low-calorie, high protein enriched breakfast, a light lunch, and then a moderate holiday meal. This can also hold true at any time of the year, not just during the holidays.
Your second defense is, of course, exercise. We can say it until we’re blue in the face. But if you don’t expend all that extra caloric intake, not only during the holidays, but year-round, your body will simply store it as fat. If you’re not one to get to a gym on your own, get yourself a professional personal trainer who you know will be waiting for you to work out. A professional will also design nutrition and exercise regimens specific to your individual needs and goals.
Lastly, make sure that you are getting the proper amount of sleep. Adequate sleep is your body’s number-one key to overall wellness and health, and even helps in maintaining a proper and healthy weight.
So, as you can see, you don’t have to miss those big holiday meals and festivities, but simply take the right actions overall in your life and be smart about it. You not only owe it to yourself to remain a healthy and active individual, but you owe it to your loved ones as well. And as always, consult your physician before embarking on any new nutrition or workout plan.
Johnny Ryder is the owner of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low.
