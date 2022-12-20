As we move through the holidays and celebrate with all that wonderful food and drink we will have with our family and friends, we must think about what all that overeating and drinking is actually doing to our bodies — not to mention our waistlines. Sure, it’s only once a year, we may think, and how bad can it really be, right? We want to do the very best for our visiting family and friends to show them how great we can cook. But all that excess eating can really take its toll on the body, and even our hormonal production.

When we eat excessively in a single sitting, the body’s survival mechanism acts as though all that food should be used for fat storage, instead of expending it as an energy source. This goes back to the days when humans had to hunt for food, and had to go for an undetermined amount of time without any. So the body wants to save that excessive amount of food as a storage source for when we go without. But modern humans usually don’t have to go a number of days without eating, like our ancestors did many thousands of years ago.

