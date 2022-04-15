In my prior two articles, I discussed a pathway to improved healthy eating via a term I called fast-food nutrition. In part 1, I provided tools to help you pick the healthiest menu from most fast-food restaurants, and in part 2, I listed some common sense guidelines for making your selections.
Yes, I know most nutritionists and registered dieticians are probably cringing over the concept of fast-food nutrition. Your ultimate goal is to eventually wean yourself off a daily fast-food diet. But you will not have to go into withdrawal over losing your favorite food. Once you have acquired a healthier lifestyle, feel free to eat your fast-food about once a week, or better yet, once a month.
In the meantime, let’s continue working on those fast-food selections. In Part 1, I had suggested nutritional guidelines from two reputable sites to assist you in determining healthy choices. Now I’m going to help you read a nutrition label so you can analyze the data.
What’s healthier?
I wanted to select the food items that were similar in calorie content. My fast-foods of choice are Culver’s grilled-chicken sandwich and Subway’s Baja turkey avocado sandwich. I was able to download the nutritional breakdown of these sandwiches from www.nutritionix.com. You can see the adjoining table for the full nutritional facts.
At first glance, the Culver’s sandwich appeared to show slightly fewer calories than the Subway sandwich, but a closer look shows it contains more cholesterol, sodium, protein and calcium.The Subway sandwich, on the other hand, contains more calories, more fat, carbs, dietary fiber and sugar. Since fat content is a big concern for most people, a quick perusal of the table may prompt you to pick the Culver’s sandwich.
Before you settle on your selection, were you aware that not all fatty foods are bad for you? There are a lot of fatty foods that have been proven to be good for us, and the avocado is one of them. It is classified as a healthy fat, so fats from this fruit are a good thing.
The dietary reference intake (DRI) for fat in adults is 20% to 35% of total calories from fat. That is about 44 grams to 77 grams of fat per day if you eat 2,000 calories a day. However, out of that percentage you would want your saturated fat levels to be low — 10% or less.
As you can see, the saturated fat numbers seem very close in both sandwiches, but there is a big difference. The Culver’s sandwich has approximately 28% saturated fat and the Subway has approximately 18% saturated fat. So let’s rethink your selection.
Since we are talking about fats, but what about cholesterol? High blood cholesterol levels have been known as a risk factor for heart disease, however, the more recent evidence doesn’t support it. Since most people can adapt to a higher intake of cholesterol, dietary cholesterol has little effect on blood cholesterol levels.That means the saturated fat content and not necessarily cholesterol is the culprit. Keep a close watch on those numbers when selecting a healthy fast-food.
Our last concern when reading the nutrition label is the sodium content. As explained in my previous article, there is very little we can do about the amount of sodium when you are consuming fast-foods. But if you have blood pressure issues, be aware of your daily sodium intake.
In summary, you can see we have two similar food items; but once we do the math, it turns out that the Subway sandwich is the healthier of the two. Bon appetit.
Linette Barnes is a 40-year veteran in the health and fitness field. She is a retired certified personal trainer, fitness-certification specialist, post-rehab therapist, strength-and-flexibility coach and Air Force fitness master trainer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.