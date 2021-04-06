We have all heard of how great having a positive mental attitude can be to your over all health and total wellness.
Countless books and other sources have been written about the subject. But many still do not believe, or fully understand, the immense power that having a positive mental attitude can have. So let’s delve into the subject, and first find out how both positive and negative thoughts can affect you to begin with. Then we will also look at the many benefits being positive can not only have on your health but on every aspect of your life.
First, it is now understood that our words, and even the thoughts we think inside on a regular basis, can have a resulting effect in our lives. Your subconscious mind takes everything you say and think on a literal basis. We have all heard many people utter such negative words and phrases such as “I’m such a klutz, with my luck, I’ll never get to do that, leave it to me to mess that up.”
And the list goes on and on. These self-defeating words are literally holding us back in the things we want in life.
If you instead turn those aforementioned words and phrases into their positive counterparts, your inner mind will begin to believe it and bring it into manifestation. Hence, such things like “I got this, I can do anything I set my mind to, I learn from my mistakes” and so on.
To compound the issue, we may also have various well-meaning people in our lives who bombard us with these negative types of words and thoughts as well. Sometimes these people, whether friends or family, are just trying to help us. But unbeknownst to them, they are sabotaging our lives.
But on the other side of the coin, these people may also try to belittle you to make themselves feel better as well.
Your best bet to get away from all this negativity is to either limit your time spent around these people or stop being around them all to together if possible and to not take anything they say literally.
Some of the proven results of having such a positive mental attitude may include many benefits such as lowering your blood pressure, lessening the chance of heart disease, and it may even help lower blood sugar levels and increases your body’s ability to maintain a proper and healthy weight.
As to what being positive can do to your brain, well, it can help you decrease cortisol levels and increase serotonin. This results in a more focused, happier, calmer and a less anxious mind to name just a few benefits.
So, stop sweating the small stuff, as they say, and know that problems and dilemmas arise in everyone’s life from time to time. We just need to take these events as a test to make us stronger, to help us grow as an individual or even to become a better overall person.
However, sometimes we must understand that we need the extra help of a professional as well if the problems we face are stronger than we can conquer by ourselves.
So get those positive thoughts going now in everything you do daily. One of the best ways to do this is to get into a regular fitness and total wellness regimen. A better life is waiting for you today. And as always, consult your medical or mental health professional prior to beginning any self-improvement, fitness or nutrition plan.
Johnny Ryder owns Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low. Visit Johnny at www.ryderfitness.com.
