As our world becomes more stressful, challenging and exhausting, it’s more necessary than ever to find ways to foster inner calmness. Many of us, especially those of us dealing with life-limiting illnesses and thus facing our own mortality, are encouraged to seek the best ways to approach the end of our lives with clarity, purpose, peace and dignity. How can you enhance your quality of life? Sort out for yourself what things, experiences and people are that truly matter to you.
Discover how you might lessen the distractions of daily life in order to focus clearly on what is most important to you. One of the better ideas for fostering inner calmness is the practice of gratitude. Numerous writers have demonstrated the benefits of practicing gratitude by inviting us to re-frame what is unpleasant, difficult or challenging and to put aside our complaints, fears, and re-focus on the gifts we enjoy in our lives, and to say thank you frequently.
Many therapists suggest keeping a gratitude journal, jotting down at the end of each day three or more experiences for which we are grateful. In addition, pause several times during the day; stop the often cluttered thoughts in your mind and, for a few minutes, breathe deeply and prioritize appreciating beauty in whatever form it is before you throughout the day.
The following benefits of gratitude have been proven by research:
1. Grateful people tend to be happier and healthier, to experience improved sleep and to have lower levels of stress, lower blood pressure and reduction of inflammatory disease.
2. Gratitude can have a profound effect on reducing the impact of tragedy and sadness.
3. Focusing on the things for which you are grateful can also lessen depression.
Gratitude is a prominent focus in all religions. Every time we say a blessing, we are lifting the ordinary up to the extraordinary. Gratitude encourages us to notice the little things in life that please us, to look for the good in the midst of the unpleasant and to open our senses to the beauty before us.
Albert Einstein reminds each of us: “Live your life as though everything is a miracle.”
Francesca Moulinier, MSW, is a retired R.N. and Director of Community Support Services for Accord Hospice of the White Mountains
