Phoenix — The Fourth of July is just ahead, a time when people typically enjoy the summer holiday with backyard barbecues, fireworks or water fun. But this year, celebrating Independence Day will be different due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The American Red Cross offers safety tips you can follow.
“If your community is reopening, it’s important to know which safety measures to take as you venture out in public,” said Kurt Kroemer, Regional CEO American Red Cross. “Follow these coronavirus precautions.”
Continue to social distance by staying 6 feet away from others, especially if you are at high risk for serious illness from COVID-19 (over age 65 or any age with HYPERLINK “https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/people-at-higher-risk.html” underlying medical conditions).
Continue to wear HYPERLINK “https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html” cloth face coverings in public. Face coverings are most essential when social distancing is difficult.
Follow guidelines for your area when it comes to how large gatherings can be. Avoid crowds and mass gatherings.
Clean and disinfect HYPERLINK “https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/disinfecting-your-home.html” frequently touched surfaces daily.
Stay home if you are sick.
