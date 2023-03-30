Covid deaths

Todd Bailey, Joyce Bailey, Brenda Urquiza and Tara Kebbs, from left, gathered in March 2021 at the Arizona Heritage Center in Tempe to pay respects and honor the Arizonans who died from COVID-19. A Lancet study in March says Arizona recorded 581 deaths per 100,000 people – the highest rate in the U.S.

 Sierra Bardfeld/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — Arizona had the highest rate of COVID-19 deaths in the nation over three years, according to a research analysis published in March in the medical science journal "The Lancet."

“I think Arizona is a state with inequality, some poverty, and ultimately some of the vaccination rates and behaviors didn’t line up to have good outcomes,” said Joseph Dieleman, a professor and senior author of the study, in a video news release.

