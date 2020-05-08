Running can be one of the best exercises for you to lose weight and to get that heart pumping. But is it really all that good for you? Does it also cause damage to your body? Besides all the great things you have probably heard about running, let’s take a look at the other side of the coin as well. In order that you may be able to make a well informed and educated decision whether running is for you or not. Or maybe you’re already a long time runner, but now your noticing injuries and problems associated with your endeavor, especially as you age.
First off, we have all heard of the great things that running can do for you and your heart. Of course one of the main things associated with running is that it can definitely help you lose those unwanted pounds. It is in fact, one of the best ways to get the whole body in motion and to shed those unneeded and detrimental pounds. Next, it can increase your cardiorespitory capacity, enabling you to enhance your endurance in many other physical endeavors. And finally, it can really help you relieve stress from our modern and busy lives, and reduce the likelihood of depression as well.
But what about the other side of the coin as we have previously mentioned? After all, all that repeated and intense pounding has to eventually take its toll right? In all my years of training I have witnessed many such running related injuries to the knees, ankles, and hips to mention to just a few areas. No matter what new and expensive shoe out on the market to help in your running practices, injuries will eventually surface, especially when we enter our mature and senior years. In addition, many runners have noticeable muscle imbalances, especially when they neglect their upper body.
The trick here for most may be to find a happy medium, such as non-impactful cardio exercises. These may include elliptical machines, steppers and the like. However, many a runners have told me in the past that it is so boring on a machine, that running is also all about the scenery you pass and outdoor experience in addition to the physical benefits. Well many of today’s cardio machines have a more virtual reality twist to them. Allowing you to view scenery, and even to run against other individuals in a live virtual format. Do your research, and you will find many an option for this out there.
Though running can be one of the most beneficial exercises you can do, it does in fact have many drawbacks. This is especially true for the mature and senior individual who is now even more at risk for joint and bone ailments. So consider the options, and consult with a fitness professional to see what may be right in your own specific circumstance. And as always, consult your physician before embarking on any new fitness or nutrition regimen.
Johnny Ryder holds a Master of Education Degree and is a Certified Master Level Fitness Trainer, holding many individual certifications. He has over thirty years experience in the health and fitness field and is the owner of Ryder Fitness in Show. Visit Johnny at www.ryderfitness.com
