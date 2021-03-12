Looking back at all the detrimental effects of this past year, and the unprecedented events that took place, we can see the many negative effects that have lingered on since then.
We had been told first off to wear a mask, thus hiding a large portion of our natural expressions that we use to communicate to those around us. And even worse, we had been told that all our most enjoyable places to frequent were now being forcefully closed, and that we should not go there even if they are now allowed to reopen.
Such places we enjoyed so much like our churches, the gym, restaurants and even venues that host dancing to name just a few, are places we are told we should avoid gathering in.
For senior individuals who look forward to going to these places on a regular basis, this can pose a great risk to our overall mental health and well being. Though we feel safer by locking ourselves in our homes for untold amounts of time to steer clear of things potentially deadly to our health like COVID-19, we are instead slowly killing ourselves with growing depression from the loneliness and isolation that follows.
As human beings, we are simply not meant to live in isolation but are genetically geared toward what is known as a pack mentality. We are a being that is made for social contact, and the company of others to maintain an over-all healthy lifestyle.
Prior to COVID-19 rearing its ugly head, we had enjoyed such things as senior fitness classes at our local gym where we could not only get that great workout in, but also to be able to talk with friends and mingle with others like we are meant to do.
But now it is simply just unsafe to be in that fitness class, standing mere feet away from a fellow gym member who may be sweating and breathing profusely right next to you in the same room.
So, what can be done you ask. Where can you go to still get that ever so important workout in, while still talking with and enjoying the company of others? Well, there are now facilities called personal training studios, though they may go by many different names as well.
Here, you are in a safe and sanitary environment where it is just you and a professional personal fitness trainer. No need to worry about being around countless numbers of other members or wondering if that piece of equipment was cleaned properly after that last member was on it.
Instead, in a studio your trainer takes the time to check your temperature and vitals upon you first entering the studio for your one-on-one appointment.
Your trainer also takes the time to personally clean every piece of equipment used prior to you arriving, no need to count on a fellow gym member to do it, which can be a hit-and-miss situation for sure.
In addition, and possibly most importantly, most clients become great friends with their personal fitness trainer as well. In turn, being able to come in throughout the week to discuss what is happening in our lives.
This in turn, can help immensely with the socialization aspect that we have been living without for so long now. So get yourself to that personal training studio today, and get started back on your track to a better lifestyle.
Not just for the physical benefits of it, but for your total wellness to include the body, mind and spirit. And as always, consult your physician before embarking on any new fitness or nutrition regimen.
Johnny Ryder is a Doctoral Degree Candidate (PhD) in Holistic Life Counseling, He holds a Master of Education Degree, and is a certified health and physical education teacher. He is a Certified Master Level Personal Fitness Trainer, holding numerous individual specialized certifications. Johnny has well over thirty years’ experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness competitor, author, public speaker, and is the owner of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low. Visit Johnny at www.ryderfitness.com.
