As mature and senior individuals trying to maintain a healthy and fit lifestyle, we face many roadblocks so to speak in reaching our goals. Many of these roadblocks can be very daunting to be sure, and with the negative reinforcement we seem to receive from society, doctors, and sometimes even well meaning friends and family, it seems to be even more impossible to reach our goal of remaining healthy, fit and active as we reach our golden years. Well, I’m here to tell you there are in fact positive detours to reaching these goals these well meaning people do know about or neglect to tell us about.
First off, let me introduce you to one of the newest and most beneficial trends to appear in the health and fitness industry as of late, the personal training studio. These studios can go by many different names, but the concept is usually basically the same. Unlike just your run of the mill gym, a personal training studio is much more of a specialized, professional, private, and highly sanitized environment that is making waves throughout the industry. This is especially true with mature and senior individuals, who wish to get themselves healthy and fit, while remaining safe at the same time. So let’s take a closer look at what just a few of these aforementioned roadblocks are, and how a personal training studio can be the detour you’re looking for them.
Roadblock One: Fear of injury. This of course this can be one of the biggest roadblocks for a mature or senior individual in starting a new health and fitness routine. Unfortunately, as we age, we can be more susceptible to injury when attempting to get ourselves back into shape. This is where the personal training studio can prove to be just the detour to this that you need. As with our studio Ryder Fitness, trainers there are highly educated and skilled, far beyond what most average trainers achieve. Usually, trainers here can hold such specialty certifications as exercise therapy, corrective exercise, and senior fitness, to mention just a few. In addition, they can also hold highly advanced college degrees, and many years of training experience far beyond the average. So a highly skilled trainer like this will design and know exactly what your possible limitations and goals are to avoid injury and get you in tip top condition without the worry of any injury. Unlike a crowded gym, it is just you and the trainer, very similar to a visit with a doctor, and this trainer will guide you through each and every movement safely.
Roadblock two: Pain and discomfort. As a mature or senior individual seeking to live a more functional and happy life, it is very possible that you are already plagued by a previous injury, ailment, or just plain old achy joints from arthritis for example. Once again, as mentioned above, a highly skilled trainer such as those found in a personal training studio will hold specialty certifications such as previously mentioned. Certifications such as senior fitness and corrective exercise for example, will give this trainer the advanced skills and knowledge to help you overcome these conditions and get you back on track to the healthy and fit lifestyle you so desire to have.
Roadblock three: Fixed or limited income: As an older individual, you may now be retired from employment or even no longer able to work due to an injury or ailment. So your income may be somewhat limited to say the least. When first looking at the fees for a personal training visit and a training package, it may seem to be a little beyond your reach. But now there are many insurance companies and organizations such as United HealthCare and even Medicare that will actually cover at least part of your sessions. For example, our studio Ryder Fitness now accepts a program called Renew Active/Healthy Contributions, through United HealthCare and Medicare. And we accept most Health Savings Account (HSA) cards as well! Combine this with having absolutely no monthly membership or initiation fees at our studio like a regular gym charges you, we can actually be cheaper (and much safer), than paying for a gym and having a trainer there would be.
So as you can see, we will of course be faced with many roadblocks as a mature or senior person trying to get ourselves back into a happy, healthy and fit lifestyle. But there are in fact, many detours to getting around these so called roadblocks, and we have covered just a few here. So get yourself to that personal training studio today, and find out how we can help you to overcome YOUR particular roadblock too. And as always, consult your physician before embarking on any new fitness or nutrition regimen.
Johnny Ryder is a Doctoral Degree Candidate (PhD) in Holistic Life Counseling, and holds a Master of Education Degree, in the area of health and physical education. He is a Certified Master Level Personal Fitness Trainer, holding numerous individual specialized certifications. He has well over thirty years experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness competitor, author, public speaker, and is the owner of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low. Visit Johnny at www.ryderfitness.com.
