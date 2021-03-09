Most Social Security services can be completed online at www.SSA.gov. They created a new website, Information for People Helping Others, which provides resources in one place for anyone in a position to help someone access our programs and services.
This website compiles a list of resources for third parties. Topics include the SSI/SSDI eligibility and application process; legal/advocate help; checking application status; filing an appeal; reporting changes and wages; and assisting with overpayments.
SSI recognizes that some services may require a face-to-face interview, especially for dire need situations and critical cases.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to keep the public and our employees safe, they have been limiting in-person assistance to appointment only for certain dire need situations. However, if you know someone who has a dire need situation who has been unable to get the help they need, please contact the Regional Public Affairs (Regional Communications) Office by phone (510) 970-8430, by fax (833) 914-1810 or by email at SF.RPA@ssa.gov.
