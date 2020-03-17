We have all heard the many recommendations to get on a low sodium diet in order to get our blood pressure under control.
But is cutting sodium completely out of our diets really all that good for our overall health?
We actually need a certain amount of sodium to keep us in good health, especially if you workout or are on some other form of fitness or sports program. Did you know that in 1924 the government added iodine to our table salt to assist in the reduction of goiters and thyroid problems. Your thyroid gland uses the iodine found in common table salt in order to produce thyroid hormones, aid in the repair of tissue, and to even regulate your metabolism. It has been shown to reduce the likelihood of thyroid cancer and other such ailments. So let’s take a look at just a few of the pros and cons of sodium.
Sodium is actually a major electrolyte that the body needs in order to carry electrical impulses throughout the body. Electrical impulses help the body communicate within individual cells. These communications result in the ability to see, smell, touch and even hear. In addition, sodium helps to keep the balance of your body’s pH levels, carries nutrients to the cells, and protects the stomach’s lining from the many harsh acids in various foods. We lose an excessive amount of sodium through the process of sweating and urination. This is why it is important to hydrate properly when working out and/or in a warm or hot environment. A lack of sodium in your system can result in some very devastating outcomes such as dizziness, fatigue, muscle cramps, nausea and even the ability to concentrate properly. If the body becomes excessively short on sodium serious results can occur, such as going into shock, or even the circulatory system eventually shutting down.
On the other hand, having too much sodium can also have very devastating results on your body. Too much sodium in the body most commonly results in that feeling of being bloated. It is the result of the storage of excess amounts of sodium in our body’s cells. This is a common feeling after eating many foods in the fast food category, canned foods, and many microwave meals for example. Sodium overload can result in conditions much more serious than that bloated feeling however. Too much sodium can result in our kidneys storing too much water, which could eventually result in high blood pressure, stroke, or even heart disease. The trick is to keep the intake of sodium to the required minimum, much of this takes a little bit of conscientiousness and label reading on our part.
We need sodium in our diets to maintain a healthy balance in our active lives, however, too much can result in some very serious conditions. So you should work with your doctor or nutritionist to help you find your own healthy balance of sodium intake. And as always, consult a physician before embarking on any fitness or nutrition plan.
