When we first were told to start acting our age and to grow up by a parent or a teacher, we may have been just entering our teen years. It was fine all those many years ago when we were much younger and needed to mature, but now I believe that this same saying or mindset is a hindrance us as more mature or senior individuals. We are constantly bombarded by well-meaning people telling us that now is the time that we can no longer do the same things we used to do in our younger years.
Well, I am telling you not to listen to these people; it simply is not true in today’s world.
I’m here to tell you that 70 is the new 50. A positive mental attitude at any age can reduce many of the problems we face as aging individuals. Stop telling yourself that you’re now too old to do this or that, and approach life with a more positive and self-determined outlook.
We of course are all faced with the problems associated with aging, but we can actually slow the aging process down and even alter certain physical characteristics in ourselves. Your first step is to consult with a highly qualified personal fitness trainer, one who specializes in such areas as senior fitness and corrective exercise. This professional can start you on a program specific to your individualized needs and health concerns and get you on the right track to a healthier and more active lifestyle.
What will follow is a more functional and active you. You have worked hard all your adult life to someday finally enjoy your retirement years, and now is the time to do just that. Why listen to all the naysayers telling you to pack it up and forget trying to get back into shape because it’s too late now. It is never too late to begin on that pathway to a more active life. It really is all in your mind when you look at how old you feel.
Doctors and insurance companies alike are beginning to realize this as well, and they are now implementing preventative medicine initiatives. They will often lower your rates if you follow through in bettering your lifestyle habits such as quitting smoking or eating healthier, as well as asking their members to begin an exercise program of some sort.
So though it was fine for you as a teenager to start acting your age and being a more mature individual, let’s start acting younger instead as we now reach our golden years. A positive mental attitude will take you so much further than you realize. Have more fun, laugh more often, and keep those bodies moving. We owe it not only to ourselves, but to our families as well.
Johnny Ryder holds a Masters Degree in Education, and is an Elite Level Personal Trainer, with numerous individual certifications. He has over thirty-years experience in the fitness field, and is the owner of Ryder Fitness in Show Low.
