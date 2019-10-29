In our fast-paced society we are always looking for that quick fix to whatever a situation calls for in our busy lives. We see it in the fast food industry, where you can just pull through the drive through window to pick up that double cheeseburger, fries and a soda, because, well, who’s go the time to cook anymore?
But we neglect to notice how that quick meal is oh so bad for your health and your waistline!
Of course then we seek out that miracle weight loss diet or pill, or that miraculous fitness machine that is going to just shred those unwanted pounds, right?
Wrong! Instead of maintaining a healthy weight and lifestyle, we choose to hide or mask the symptoms of a resulting disease from our neglect, and thus begins a deadly spiral in our health, quality of life, and even our life spans.
We have all seen those late night infomercials that present the newest fad diet, fitness routine, or fantastic revolutionary weight loss machine! So we hurry to get our credit card, only to spend a fortune on something that just never produces those promised results. The miracle diet or pill either shows limited or no results, and that overly expensive machine becomes a high priced laundry hanger, or stuffed in a closet or garage, never to be used again.
There is no miracle just waiting for you out there, except to bite the bullet and actually put the work in to achieve real results.
This involves eating intelligently and in moderation, and also begins with a specified strength and cardio workout program. And the best way to do this is to find a highly-qualified and professional fitness trainer. He or she can work out a diet and exercise program that is just right for your needs, no matter your age or physical limitations. It also gives you that needed sense of accountability and one-on-one guidance that you can only get with this type of training.
So forget those commercials for the too-good-to-be true about a new diet you just saw on late night television, or that newest workout video that promises results in a ridiculous amount of time. If you want real and lasting results, get with a professional trainer, get to the gym or fitness studio, start watching you diet, and put the work in. And remember, always consult with a qualified medical practitioner prior to starting any fitness or nutrition program.
Johnny Ryder holds a Masters Degree in Education and is a Certified Elite Level Fitness Trainer, holding numerous individual certifications. He has over thirty-years experience in the fitness field and is the owner of Ryder Fitness in Show Low.
