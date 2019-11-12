Stretching, what an amazing feeling it is, waking up in the morning and stretching out in all directions — instant euphoria. Stretching is one of the best activities you can do for yourself. If you’re not stretching regularly you do need to add it to your daily training regimen. We all need to make time to stretch daily, not just in the morning but throughout the day as well. Here’s just a few incredible benefits that stretching brings you:
• Stretching releases endorphins. Yes, it does. Endorphins makes us happy, being happy is amazing feeling, what a great benefit.
• Stretching increases blood flow throughout our entire body thus increasing energy. Next time, during the day, when you’re feeling sluggish, reach for the sky, stretch, let that oxygen flow through your muscles and veins and you will see the difference, instant ENERGY.
• Stretching keeps us flexible and increases our range of motion. You’ll be able to exercise better, decrease chances of injury and move better by keeping your body flexible.
• Stretching is awesome for soreness and muscle recovery. Taking time to get a great full body stretching session in immediately after your workout will decrease those muscular pains and tension.
• Stretching releases tension, calms our mind and relieves stress. Less stress and a calm mind us gives am awesome sense of well-being
• Stretching promotes good posture. Having great posture decreases chance of imbalances in the body. When our bodies have less imbalances we move easier, more freely. Great posture helps us to look and feel a whole lot younger, stand taller, look more confident.
I enjoy holding my stretches for about 60 seconds. On the areas of my body where I feel the most tightness, I will spend more time on that area stretching. After a stretching session I am both relaxed and energized, an incredible combination of feelings!
Start incorporating stretching into your daily schedule, you’ll begin to feel amazing and your body will thank you for it.
White Mountain resident Kimmie Thorne is an online personal trainer and life transformational coach, motivational speaker and health and fitness author. For more information about Kimmie, her training and coaching programs contact her at 602-448-4699 or visit her website at www.HealthyMountainHomesteading.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.